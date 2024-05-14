May 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Elon Musk says the next SpaceX Starship launch will likely be in 3 to 5 weeks

Elon Musk says the next SpaceX Starship launch will likely be in 3 to 5 weeks

Cheryl Riley May 14, 2024 2 min read

We’re probably still a month or so away from the next launch of SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket.

This was the timeline Elon Musk presented in a filing Share on X over the weekend, saying that Starship’s next test flight would take “probably 3 to 5 weeks.” The billionaire businessman added: “The goal is for the ship to exceed the heating limit, or at least further than last time.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Scientists propose a new theory of continental formation

May 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Quantum Mystery Solved – Scientists shed light on puzzling high-temperature superconductors

May 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

SpaceX reaches nearly 6,000 Starlink satellites into orbit after Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral – Spaceflight Now

May 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity has been found in arrears on unpaid fees and unable to fundraise

May 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Elon Musk says the next SpaceX Starship launch will likely be in 3 to 5 weeks

May 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NBA Playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Mavs to tie series at 2-2

May 14, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

First reviews of the M2 iPad Air call it ‘the iPad you can have’

May 14, 2024 Len Houle