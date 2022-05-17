Elon Musk says Twitter deal can’t happen until bot dispute is resolved

Without citing a source, Musk claimed in Tweet that Twitter is “20% fake/spam accounts” and suggested that Twitter’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission were misleading. The company said that less than 5% of its daily active users are from spam accounts.

“Based my presentation on the accuracy of the SEC filings on Twitter,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Yesterday, the CEO of Twitter publicly declined to show proof of <5%. Can't move forward with this deal until he does."

Musk’s latest tweet appears to cast doubt on the $44 billion deal. Musk announced on Friday that he is “temporarily suspended” but “remains committed to the acquisition.” This hub from Musk has fueled speculation that the world’s richest man may be using the bot debate to secure a better price for Twitter, either as a negotiating tactic or out of necessity

Twitter shares were down 1.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. The stock erased all of its gains in the weeks since Musk announced his stake in the company and is now trading at $36.80 a share — well below Musk’s offer price of $54.20 a share.

