Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.88 billion

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 2: Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Demetrius Kambouris/Getty Images for the Met/Vogue Museum)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth about $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night.

Transactions took place between August 5 and 9, SEC filings reveal, after Tesla’s 2022 Annual meeting of shareholders On August 4th in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said on social media that he did ‘No more planned TSLA sales’ After April 28.

That week, SEC filings It was revealed that Musk was selling a A block of stock in his electric car maker is worth about About $8.4 billion.

The billionaire is in the midst of a contentious legal battle with Twitter, the social networking giant it agreed to acquire in April for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share.