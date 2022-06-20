Elon Musk’s transgender daughter files to change her name and bring Musk down

one of Elon MuskHis kids don’t want anything to do with him, and have filed legal documents to drop his famous last name – in fact, she’s changing her entire name and legally declaring her gender identity.

Documents filed in Los Angeles County by Xavier Musk …at least that was the name she gave her when she was born, but now – that she turned 18 in April – she says she wants it to be her name Vivian Gina Wilson.

In the docs, she says she wants to be recognized as a female – but the name change isn’t just about her transition, there’s clearly a rift with my dear dad. Vivian lists the reason for the name change as follows… “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or desire to be associated with my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Neither Elon nor Vivian previously said anything publicly about their relationship or its transformation. Interestingly, in December 2020, Elon tweeted that he supports the transgender community, but added… “All these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffinthe last name Wilson comes from their mother, the Canadian author Justin Wilson …who was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008.