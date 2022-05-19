May 19, 2022

Emeritus Juan Carlos I returns after two years in exile

According to the Royal Palace, the visit comes within the framework of His Majesty Juan Carlos’ desire to “travel regularly to Spain to see his family and friends” in a “private” setting.

Former Spanish King Juan Carlos I, deported on suspicion of fraud in the United Arab Emirates in August 2020, will return to his country from Thursday, May 19 for a brief visit, the Royal Palace announced on Wednesday.

The former king was contacted “His decision to travel to Spain from tomorrow until Monday, May 23”The palace said in a statement that the trials targeting him in Spain were dismissed in March.

Juan Carlos will first travel to Sanchez, Galicia, before leaving for Madrid on Monday to visit his son King Philip VI, his wife Sophia and his family. He will leave “Same day” To Abu Dhabi “Where he established his permanent and permanent residence”The palace continued.

This visit is only part of it “His Majesty Juan Carlos wants to travel to Spain regularly to visit his family and friends.” In a frame “Private”The palace report concludes as the possibility of the former king staying in the official palace has drawn criticism in the country.

