Eminem announces the release of his new single “Houdini” on May 31

Roxanne Bacchus May 29, 2024 2 min read
Jimmy Kimmel Live! -

ABC/Le Rocco

Just under a month after announcing his upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” Eminem revealed that his debut single “Houdini” will be released on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the rapper FaceTimed magician David Blaine and asked him to “help with something.” “I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a trick or something?” asks M. Blaine, who drinks a glass of wine and then proceeds to nibble on the rim of said glass. “Okay, for my last trick.” “I’m going to make my career disappear,” says Em, tapping the caravan.

Little is known about Eminem’s 12th studio album, which he previously said would be released this summer. “Houdini” will be the first offering, and a short clip of the instrument appears to be playing at the end of the Instagram clip.

While Em has kept details of “The Death of Slim Shady” under wraps, his longtime collaborator and mentor Dr. Dre let slip some details earlier this year. In March, Dre participated in “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Where he revealed that Eminem was working on a new album. He also noted that he contributed several songs to the project, and was planning to hear the album for the first time the day after his television appearance.

In April, Em announced “The Death of Slim Shady” through the Detroit Murder Files crime show teaser that aired during the NFL Draft. Earlier this month, he placed a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press to bid farewell to Slim Shady, who had long been his alter ego.

