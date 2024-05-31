Eminem releases a new song called “Houdini” from the album The Death of Slim Shady

death Slim shady Coming soon as Eminem releases his new single “Houdini,” a song that aims to “disappear” his career.

“Little devil with the forked tongue sticking out,” Eminem sings in the opening verse, before adding, “Still a white fool pulling a Chrysler to the razor with Vics and Percs and a Bud Light T-shirt.”

Elsewhere on the track, the rapper shouts out the “Hot Girl Summer” star: “If I were to ask Megan Thee Stallion if she would collaborate with me/Am I really going to have a shot at a breakthrough?/I don’t know.” “But I’m happy to be back like abra-abracadabra.”

In April, after appearing at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Eminem announced his upcoming new album — his first since 2020. Music to be killed – It will be entitled The death of Salim Shadi (Nima coup).

Eminem continued to promise to kill himself to get rid of his alter ego – which went viral in 1999 Slim Shady LP – with Fake true crime show about the character’s death, and followed that up with an actual obituary published in a magazine Detroit Free Press Advance this month.

“Fans will never forget the controversial rapper,” the obituary read, and was headlined, “Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions.”

“A Detroit product who began his career there as a rogue maverick in the burgeoning underground rap scene of the mid-to-late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his hilarious single “My Name Is,” which — along with a clip The unique, eye-catching video – revealing the young artist and his words to a wider audience “Ultimately, the things that seemed like the tools he used became the calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end.”

“Houdini” keeps the Slim Shady theme alive with its magical subtext — “On my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear,” Eminem told David Blaine on the TV show. Video teaser on Tuesday – and by name-checking the magician and escape artist who died at the age of 52. Marshall Mathers himself will turn 52 in October.

The death of Salim Shadi (Nima coup) It is scheduled to be released this summer.