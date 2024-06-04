Emmanuel Macron has again called on Hamas to accept the ceasefire agreement

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. “Whose responsibility is greater”, to accept the cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, put on the table by his American representative Joe Biden, according to a press release of the Elysée on Tuesday, June 4. He made the appeal following a telephone conversation between the head of state and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Palestinian Authority, Reformed and Strengthened” Ultimately responsible “Rule of Gaza”In front of this area “Be an integral part of the future Palestinian state”. Follow our live stream.

The Qatari mediator says he expects a “clear position” from Israel on the ceasefire plan. “We have read conflicting statements from Israeli ministers, and we are not very confident that there is a unified position in Israel on the proposal currently on the table.”, a diplomatic spokesman for Qatar, one of the countries acting as mediator, announced on October 7. He It also pointed out that Hamas has not announced its position.

Benjamin Netanyahu will not address the US Congress on June 13. Prime Minister’s Office An Israeli official told Israeli media on Tuesday that he did not have a date for the trip “Not finalized”. Still, TheAmerican media outlets Punchbowl News and Politico reported on Monday that the head of the Israeli government will address elected representatives of Congress on June 13. The Prime Minister’s teams have made it clear that the date interferes with a Jewish holiday.

The US wants the UN Security Council to support the ceasefire plan. Washington on Monday announced a draft resolution supporting the Gaza ceasefire agreement put forward by President Joe Biden and calling on Hamas to accept it. “Many leaders and governments, including in the region, have supported the plan, and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for the implementation of the plan without delay and without new conditions.”US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced in a press release.

The UN considers the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 to be “unimaginable”. With the Israeli military’s deadly operations in the Gaza Strip, “The people of the occupied West Bank are also being subjected to unprecedented bloodshed day by day.”The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned in a press release on Tuesday. “It is unimaginable that so many lives were lost in such a senseless way.. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas attacked Israel.