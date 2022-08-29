Emmanuel Macron says IAEA’s work at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is “vital”.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: A visit, but for what? Our journalist Eloise Bartoli explains to you In this article What will be the IAEA’s mission at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant? It will assess the damage to the plant’s installations, but not only.

: 2 PM on the clock, time for a new point in the news:

Originally scheduled for 2:33 p.m., Artemis’ launch will be delayed. A mechanical problem appeared. NASA should be contacted. Follow our life.

Nice’s public prosecutor announced that he had opened an investigation into his apology for terrorism. News posted on some social networks “Refers to the attack in Nice on July 14, 2016”.

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke this afternoon at Medef’s French Entrepreneurs (REF) meeting. The President of Ukraine has appealed to companies in the construction and other sectors to come to Ukraine to allow for the reconstruction of the country. “You Must Rebuild”He began to attract the attention of French capitalists.

From 2:30 p.m., the highly anticipated speech by Élisabeth Bourne at the Medef Meeting of French Entrepreneurs (REF). Prime Minister should call companies for energy moderation.

: Moscow Judges “necessary” An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection is expected at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant this week. At a press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on the international community “Pressure” Ukrainian forces to reduce tension around the plant.

: The German chancellor also believes that a veto power will emerge within the EU if the number of accession countries increases: “Where unanimity is now required (within the EU), the risk of a country blocking progress with its veto increases with each new member state”. He proposes “a gradual move towards majority decision-making in general foreign policy, but also in other areas such as fiscal policy”.

: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “Engagement” In Prague, in favor of an enlargement of the EU to include Ukraine and Moldova, but also Georgia and the Balkans, an EU “30 or 36 members”.

: Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, concludes his speech before Medef. Let’s remember his appeal to construction companies and other sectors to come to Ukraine to allow the reconstruction of the country. “You Must Rebuild”, he began to attract the attention of French capitalists. A forum on the restructuring of the country will be held in France in the coming months.

: “The situation around the Zaporizhia plant obviously worries us greatly. The work the IAEA is doing is important.”

Emmanuel Macron faces International Atomic Energy Agency mission to visit Ukraine’s nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye. After weeks of explosions and fears of a major crash, it should arrive there in the next few days. Follow our life.

: Meanwhile, we listen to Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke for a few seconds on video in front of the French entrepreneurs gathered since this morning as part of Medef’s French Entrepreneurs (REF) meeting. “You represent the people who work hard to earn their right to happiness,” He announced as the President of Ukraine. He also asks for help “Rebuilding Ukraine after the Wars”.

: It’s noon and it’s time to take note of the news:

NASA’s new rocket, the world’s most powerful, is set to take off from Florida toward the moon for the first time. This Artemis Mission 1 Unmanned testing, which will last for six weeks. Departs early afternoon French time. Here’s everything you need to know about this new chapter in space conquest.

• Medef’s French Entrepreneurs’ Meeting (REF) begins with a long-awaited speech (afternoon) by Prime Minister Elisabeth Bourne, who will call on companies to be energy-resilient. It asks them to try to reduce their energy use by 10%. Follow our direct.

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting the Zaporijjia nuclear power plant, its boss Rafael Grossi announced. G7 requires free access to the site for this group. Follow our direct.

• Paul Pogba He says he has been threatened by hooded bandits and childhood friends, including his brother, who demanded €13 million from him last March. Franceinfo summarizes its reports to policeIt launched an investigation into “extortion attempts”.

: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) begins work on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia “Hardest in History” of the system and because of the nearby fighting “Russia is clearly trying to legitimize its existence” On site, advances Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a visit to Stockholm (Sweden).

: “We emphasize that any attempt by Russia to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid is unacceptable”, and warned the G7 Board of Directors in a statement about the non-proliferation ban. He insists that there should be no nuclear power plant “Not to be used for military operations or storage of military equipment”.

: G7 countries, “deep concern” Due to the risk of a nuclear accident at the Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhya, they have asked for guaranteed access “independently” IAEA personnel at this plant.

: Announcement of future visit of AEIA “Finally what’s happening on site will allow us to see what the operating conditions of this plant are.”said that day franceinfo Karine Herveau, Deputy Director General, Institute for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN). “The task of these committees is to discuss with the operator, the employees of the plant, to see if they can perform their function, which is to maintain the systems and safety of all plant systems.”She explains.

: It’s time to break the news.

: The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March. She found herself “totally disconnected” of the Ukrainian electricity network Thursday raised fears of a large-scale disaster as electricity is needed to cool six reactors. The IAEA looks forward to examining the situation at the mission site.

: “The day has come. The IAEA mission to Zaporizhia is now underway. We must protect Ukraine’s security and Europe’s largest power plant.”The head of the IAEA writes. Raphael notes that Grossi will arrive at the mission site “this weekend”.

: A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is visiting the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, its boss Rafael Grossi announced on Twitter.