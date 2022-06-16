Emmanuel Macron “Ukraine can defend its territory, regain independence”

Hosted live by Sandra Favier and Solène L’Hénoret

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $ 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new support includes, in particular, artillery pieces, bombs, surface-to-air missiles and "Advanced Rocket Missiles Needed for Ukrainian Defense Operations in Donbass".

The Russians continue their offensive against the city of Siverodonetsk and its neighbor Lychisansk, two major cities in Donbass and other places in the region. Ukrainian authorities have recently acknowledged that their forces have been evacuated from the city center of Sverdlovsk, and only they "Complex Communication Lines" with them after all the bridges to Lysychansk were destroyed.

Russia on Wednesday accused Kiev forces of blocking evictions through a "humanitarian corridor". The civilians were captured by the Russian army at a factory in Siverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron, who visited the NATO base, called on Wednesday to "continue the cooperation equipment effort, financial effort" towards Ukraine. He judged when the time came of "Send clear political signals" regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to German and Italian media, French President and German Chancellor Olaf Scholes and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are expected to arrive in Kiev on Thursday.

The United States on Wednesday called on China to suspend its support for Russia's invasion Ukraine, to avoid placing itself "On the wrong side of history" after a telephone exchange between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says it is possible to create 'safe corridors' to transport Ukrainian wheat across the Black Sea without deactivating marine mines near Ukrainian ports.

