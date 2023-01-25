January 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Empire of the Ants is set in 2024 for PC

Len Houle January 25, 2023 2 min read

Ant Empirethe upcoming game based on the 1991 science fiction novel by Bernard Werber, will be released for consoles and PC via steam In the year 2024, publisher Microid and developer tower five announce. The specific consoles aren’t made clear, but the game is currently available to wishlist via Playstation Store.

Here’s an overview of the game via Microids:

About

Based on the bestselling book by Bernard Werber, Ant Empire It will offer a strategic experience close to the famous book saga.

expertise immersive Adventures and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in a microscopic world of epic proportions.

Exploration, strategy, combat skills, but most of all, the local wildlife alliance will be essential to emerge victorious from the many challenges that await you.

Participate in the migration of a doomed and lost colony

Play as the Ant Savior, whose mission is to lead his “people” and rebuild a home, protect them, make them thrive, and conquer new territories during different seasons.

Key Features

  • Take part in an epic adventure – Support the role of the brave ant, from a third-person perspective and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.
  • 3D real-time strategy game with progressive difficulty – The game promises an intuitive experience for newcomers, with lessons to learn the basics Real time strategy game. The game will also offer scalable difficulty and an adaptive experience for seasoned gamers who will discover new gameplay mechanics as well as advanced strategies and combat skills.
  • Explore beautiful environments and meet local wildlife – The game will have photo-realistic jungle to explore. Get to know other ants and forest dwellers through your adventure, meet and interact with them.
  • Photorealistic Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealistic effect on plants and wildlife.
  • Novel based on the season Along the same lines – The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, to which the environments and gameplay mechanics will adapt.
  • Contrast diversity and adaptation – The game maps will evolve depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn and twilight).

View screenshots of the first Sat show.

screenshots

See also  Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Esports Store Update: New Teams and Goal Bursts | Rocket League®

January 24, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Microsoft has called out PlayStation for its defense against the FTC lawsuit

January 24, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

City builder SteamWorld Build announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

January 24, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

1 min read

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton, and Babyface will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl pre-show

January 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

These scientists have created jewels of amazing forms of chaos theory

January 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Texas announces the appointment of Chris Jackson as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars WR

January 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Empire of the Ants is set in 2024 for PC

January 25, 2023 Len Houle