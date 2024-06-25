Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Paints hits release date, pre-order bonuses, and Collector’s Edition

THQ Nordic has revealed that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will launch on Switch and all platforms September 24, 2024at a price $59.99 / £49.99.

To celebrate, the publisher has released a new trailer featuring the game’s creative director, Warren Spector. The trailer gives us a few brief glimpses into the game, but the star of the show is the all-new Collector’s Edition.

At a price $199.99 / €199.99Admittedly, the Collector’s Edition is pretty cool. You’ll receive a 11-inch figurine of Mickey Mouse, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain, and a vintage tin sign (which, really, He should Be on Steelbook), 6 postcards, Steelbook, costume pack, and the game itself on any platform you want.

The costume pack will also be available to anyone who pre-orders the game and is not restricted to the Collector’s Edition only. Features costumes from Mickey Mouse’s historical past: Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football Mickey.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remake of the 2010 Wii game Epic Mickey, which sees Mickey Mouse showcasing his more mischievous side. Mickey stumbles into an alternate world used by wizard Yen Sid as a dumping ground for forgotten ancient creations. All of these forgotten creations were created using a magic paintbrush, which Mickey accidentally used to create the smudge. One day, Mickey is kidnapped by Blot and brought back to this world on the other side of the mirror, where he must escape.

Along the way, Mickey will meet many mysterious Disney characters, including Oswald, Ortensia, Gremlin Goose, Horace the Horseshoe, and Clarabelle Cow.

Epic Mickey received two follow-ups – a cross-platform sequel called The Power of Two, and the 3DS-exclusive Power of Illusion. Maybe we’ll see it on modern platforms sometime in the near future?