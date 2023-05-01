May 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Erdogan announced that the “accused leader” of Islamic State had been “neutralized” in Syria.

Rusty Knowles May 1, 2023 2 min read

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview on Sunday that the Turkish secret service had “neutralized” the “predicted leader” of Islamic State. Abu al-Hussein al-Husayni al-Qurachi was appointed after the death of the previous leader in late November.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the “suspected leader” of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group was “neutralized” in Syria on Saturday during an operation led by Turkish intelligence.

During an interview with TRD Turk TV channel, the Turkish head of state said, “The supposed leader of Daesh, code name Abu Hussein al-Qurachi, was neutralized yesterday during an operation carried out by the MIT (Turkish secret services) in Syria.”

Erdogan said Turkish intelligence had been tracking the IS leader “for a long time,” without providing further details about the circumstances of the operation.

The previous chairman died in November

On November 30, it announced the death of its previous leader, Abu Hassan al-Hachimi al-Qurachi, without specifying the circumstances. Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurachi was immediately appointed in his place, IS said.

According to an AFP correspondent in northern Syria, Turkish intelligence services and local military police backed by Turkey sealed off an area near the town of Gintres in northwestern Afrin region on Saturday.

Residents who spoke to AFP said the operation targeted an abandoned farmhouse that once served as an Islamic school.

The U.S. military said U.S. helicopter gunships in northern Syria targeted an IS leader who was “probably” killed as he planned attacks in Europe and the Middle East in mid-April.

See also  Live Govt-19: Sydney residents get relief after four months of strict control

Despite losing ground in the region, IS is still carrying out attacks in Syria. On April 16, 41 people, including 24 civilians, were killed in two attacks by the jihadist group against sand miners and herders in the country.

Key ingredients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bombings continue in the Kherson region, with one death recorded by Ukrainian authorities

April 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

“Serial” sperm donor’s little wind: Julien Dore delighted to see Dutch father of 550 children resemble him

April 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Washington has called on Beijing to halt its “dangerous” activity in the South China Sea

April 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Describes Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson’s disease “the gift you keep taking” in a candid new interview

May 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists are exploring new options for farming on Mars

May 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Phillies say Bryce Harper could return Tuesday at the Dodgers

May 1, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

ChatGPT AI Elder Scrolls Skyrim Mod is a robotic horror movie

May 1, 2023 Len Houle