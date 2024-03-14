Esa-Pekka Salonen leaves the San Francisco Symphony

Esa-Pekka Salonen, music director of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra since 2020, announced Thursday that he will step down when his contract expires next year, due to disagreements with the orchestra's board of directors.

Salonen, 65, a pioneering conductor who promoted new music and experimented with virtual reality and artificial intelligence, said he no longer saw a way forward.

“I have decided not to continue as music director of the San Francisco Symphony because I do not share the same goals for the future of the institution as the Board of Governors,” he said in a statement. “I am sincerely looking forward to the many exciting programs we have planned for my final season as music director, and I am proud to continue working with the world-class musicians of the San Francisco Symphony.”

Disagreements between conductor and conductor rarely come into public view, and this division is notable because of Salonen's stature: a revered conductor and composer, he was a leading force in efforts to redefine the modern symphony orchestra. In San Francisco, he recruited a team of what he called “collaborating partners” from a variety of genres, and oversaw a steady stream of premieres.