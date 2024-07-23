July 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ethiopia: Landslides in Gofa kill at least 229, official says

Ethiopia: Landslides in Gofa kill at least 229, official says

Frank Tomlinson July 23, 2024 2 min read
Comment on the photo, Footage showed hundreds of people gathering at the scene.

  • author, Kalkidan Yibeltal in Addis Ababa and Christy Cooney in London
  • Role, BBC News

Rescue teams have so far recovered the bodies of 229 people killed in two landslides in southern Ethiopia, a local official told the BBC.

The landslides occurred Sunday evening and Monday morning, after heavy rains in a remote mountainous area in the Juffa region.

Local authorities said the search for survivors was “continuing with intensity” but that “the death toll could rise”.

The footage showed hundreds of people gathered at the scene and others digging through the dirt looking for people trapped underground.

In the background, a partially collapsed hillside can be seen, revealing a large area of ​​red earth.

The chief administrator of Gwoza, Dagmawi Ayele, told the BBC that the dead included adults and children, while 10 people were rescued alive and were receiving treatment in hospital.

Heavy rains triggered a landslide on Sunday, and as police, teachers and residents from nearby villages frantically continued search and rescue operations on Monday, a second landslide struck, burying them under the mud as well, Dagmawi said.

“We are still digging,” he told the BBC.

Markus Meles, head of disaster management in Gofa, said 229 bodies have been recovered so far.

Gofa is part of the state known as Southern Ethiopia, and is located about 320 kilometres (199 miles) southwest of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Southern Ethiopia is among the areas of the country that have been hit by particularly heavy rains and flooding in recent months, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

See also  Biden calls Putin's arrest warrant 'justified': Ukraine Updates

But landslides and floods have been reported before. In May 2016, at least 50 people were killed in floods and landslides following heavy rains in the south of the country.

There are many factors that contribute to flooding, but warmer weather due to climate change makes heavy rainfall more likely.

The world has already warmed by about 1.2 degrees Celsius since the start of the industrial era, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments around the world make sharp cuts in emissions.

You may also be interested in:

Image source, Getty Images/BBC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Conservatives launch plans to elect new leader
3 min read

Conservatives launch plans to elect new leader

July 23, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
Incurable Nipah virus kills teenager in India
2 min read

Incurable Nipah virus kills teenager in India

July 22, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
Experts suggest a couple who died on a homemade yacht and were washed ashore in their lifeboat may have been hit by a larger vessel.
3 min read

Experts suggest a couple who died on a homemade yacht and were washed ashore in their lifeboat may have been hit by a larger vessel.

July 21, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé
2 min read

Beyoncé Allows Kamala Harris to Use Her Song in Campaign – Report | Beyoncé

July 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
SpaceX Just Beat Out Competition For A New Contract — And That’s Not Great
3 min read

SpaceX Just Beat Out Competition For A New Contract — And That’s Not Great

July 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Philadelphia Sixers ready to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson – NBC Sports Philadelphia
2 min read

Philadelphia Sixers ready to add another veteran guard in Reggie Jackson – NBC Sports Philadelphia

July 23, 2024 Joy Love
Google halts its more than four-year plan to turn off tracking cookies by default in Chrome
4 min read

Google halts its more than four-year plan to turn off tracking cookies by default in Chrome

July 23, 2024 Len Houle