European Court of Human Rights bans flight deportation of migrants to Rwanda

The Boeing 767, which was supposed to deport dozens of migrants to Rwanda, never left the Amesbury military base in the United Kingdom on June 14, 2022. Justin Talis / AFP

This was a setback for the British government: the first flight was canceled following an emergency ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), although it was determined to deport immigrants to Rwanda, 6,000 kilometers away, to prevent it from entering the UK illegally. )

The plan criticized by the UN is very popular among conservative voters, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to regain power after escaping a no-confidence vote from his party. But after legal proceedings, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the plane, specially rented for hundreds of thousands of euros, was forced to land. “The last ticket was canceled. Nobody went to Rwanda. “The Care4Calais Refugee Support Association tweeted, announcing earlier cancellations of deportation.

Government sources confirmed to PA, a British news agency, that the scheduled flight would not take off due to ECHR’s last – minute interventions. At first, the authorities counted the expulsion of 130 migrants (Iranians, Iraqis, Albanians or Syrians) on this first flight, which continued to decline following various personal appeals.

As a last-minute twist, the ECHR on Tuesday evening suspended the deportation of an Iraqi asylum seeker and took temporary emergency action. A source of relief for associations defending the rights of immigrants who view the government’s plan as cruel and immoral. The Strasbourg-based ECHR ruled in July that the deportation of Iraqis should be postponed until a British court can consider the legitimacy of the bill. This is done specifically to ensure that immigrants have access to fair practices in Rwanda and that this country is considered safe.

UK government ‘not blocking’

Despite saying it expects appeals, the British government has in recent days hammered its commitment to deportation to Rwanda. “There will be people on these planes. If they’re not on this plane, they will be on the next plane.”Diplomatic leader Liz Dres told the Sky News the previous day. “We will not be deterred or embarrassed by any kind of criticism.”Prime Minister Boris Johnson was packed.

Following the ECHR verdict, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “We will not tire of doing the right thing and implementing plans to control our country’s borders,” he said. ⁇

Under its agreement with Kigali, London will initially fund the organization 120 million (மில்லியன் 140 million). The Rwandan government has stated that it will provide opportunities for immigrants “To settle permanently”.

According to the Anglican Church, it is an “immoral” policy

During a press conference in Kigali, Yolande Makolo, a spokesman for the Rwandan government, said the agreement was a legislation. The solution to the broken global asylum system. “We do not think it’s immoral to give people a home.”She explained that it would be Rwanda “Happy” Welcome “Thousands of immigrants”.

“This immoral policy is a disgrace to England.”The newspaper estimated in a letter released Tuesday The Times Spiritual leaders of the Anglican Church, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, York, Stephen Cottrell and 23 bishops.

“Immoral people in this case are kidnappers”, Minister Liz Truss replied. In order to provoke controversy, Prince Charles personally ruled “Scary” Government Plan, Saturday Report Times, He is scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Summit in Rwanda from June 20.