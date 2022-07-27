European justice upholds RT France’s suspension, Russia says wants to disrupt “work of Western media” in retaliation

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Situation on the mapZoom in
Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
encryptions. Twenty-seven agreed to cut their gas consumption by 15% in the face of Moscow’s threats.
evidences. “People want Russians killed by US weapons. It scares me. Because in these cases, we become like them:s Barbarians »
Grandstand. “The region on the border of Donbass, which is not mentioned much, is an important strategic issue”
true Reduction of Russian gas supplies: Westerners and Moscow blame each other
encryptions. Russian military aviation weakened by economic sanctions
narrative. The War in Ukraine: One Hundred and Fifty Days Later, the Strange Stagnation of the Russian Army
Maintenance. Andreas Kappel, Historian: “As long as the ‘little brother’ is obedient and loyal, the ‘big brother’ loves and protects him”
