European markets advanced as investors await the Fed’s meeting minutes

France’s inflation slowed to 6.7% in December from a record 7.1% in the previous month, tentatively. Numbers Posted Wednesday morning showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the harmonized rate of inflation on an annual basis, which was adjusted for comparisons in the eurozone, to be 7.2%.

The biggest decline was in the energy sector, where prices rose 15.1% annually, down from 18.4% in November.

This comes after inflation slowed more than expected in Germany, which was reported on Tuesday HICP landing to 9.6% from 11.3%; And in Spain, which last week recorded a decrease of 5.8% from 6.7%.

Analysts are looking for signs that inflation has peaked in the major economies of the Eurozone. And whether this will affect the European Central Bank, which previously said Interest rates should rise “significantly”.

Analysts at ING said the path to dramatically lower inflation rates would not be easy, and the outlook remained dependent on factors such as warmer weather and continued pipeline stress affecting energy prices; war and agricultural sector challenges affecting food prices; government support programmes.

“[Germany’s] They said in a note that the inflation figures are not mitigating, however they are just a reminder that inflation in the Eurozone is still mainly an energy price phenomenon. The European Central Bank cannot and will not base its policy decisions on highly volatile energy prices.

They forecast gains totaling 100 basis points over the next two meetings and updated macro forecasts in March.

Italy will release inflation figures on Thursday, followed by a flash estimate for the Eurozone on Friday.

– Jenny Reed