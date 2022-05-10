European markets rally as global stocks eye recovery; Swedish Matching 24%

LONDON – European shares rose on Tuesday as global markets looked to rebound from a broad sell-off in recent days, driven mainly by concerns about inflation and rising interest rates – and the possibility of a global recession.

pan europe Stokes 600 It added 0.9% in early trading, with construction and materials stocks advancing 2.3% to lead the gains as most major sectors and stock exchanges entered positive territory. Healthcare stocks fell 0.5%.

Positive trade in Europe comes after regional markets It fell to a two-month low on Monday Global investors have fled risky assets en masse due to inflation concerns.

Sales were not limited to Europe US stocks It also fell sharply, sending the S&P 500 index to breach the 4,000 level for the first time in more than a year.

Monday’s moves came as Wall Street saw volatility last week, with eye-catching daily volatility as investors weigh the prospects of higher interest rates against the prospect of slowing economic growth.