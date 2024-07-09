July 9, 2024

Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket to launch for first time ever on July 9

Cheryl Riley July 9, 2024 2 min read

Europe’s new heavy rocket Ariane 6 is set to take off for the first time on its long-awaited flight today (July 9).

If all goes according to plan, an Ariane 6 rocket will launch from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Tuesday during a four-hour window that opens at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

