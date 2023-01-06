Eurozone inflation will decline in December 2022 as energy costs recede

Inflation in Europe was affected by higher energy prices and supply shortages. Analysts wonder how far central banks will go to control inflation.

Inflation in the eurozone fell for the second month in a row in December, but analysts do not expect it to prompt a change in tone from European Central Bank.

The headline inflation rate, which includes food and energy costs, was 9.2% year-on-year in December, according to preliminary data released on Friday from the European statistics agency, Eurostat. This follows November’s headline inflation rate of 10.1%, which marks the first slight contraction in prices since June 2021.

The eurozone economy has been under enormous pressure in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with energy and food costs soaring last year. In an effort to combat rising prices, the European Central Bank raised interest rates four times in 2022 and said it was likely to continue to do so this year. The bank’s main interest rate is currently 2%.

Despite other signs of declining inflation, analysts say it is too early to celebrate and do not expect a pivot from the region’s central bank.

Interest rates will come to 3 (%) and will probably have to maintain that throughout the year even as the recession becomes more pronounced, Hetal Mehta of Legal & General Investment Management told CNBC’s “Street Saints” Thursday.

It comes after the head of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde December’s particularly hard-line tone: “We don’t pivot, we don’t waver, we show determination.” She added that the bank had “more ground to cover”.