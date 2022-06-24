June 25, 2022

Evan Rachel Wood reviews Madonna's voice before Weird Al biopic

Roxanne Bacchus June 24, 2022

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood
picture: Jimmy McCarthy (Getty Images)

Madonna Bootcamp It may be over, but (supposedly) Julia Garner’s path to being the best on screen Madonna Now he has a barrier Evan Rachel Wood.

while appearing on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonshow wood She perfected Madonna’s impression before she played the star Stranger: The Jankovic StoryRoku’s new biography of parody songwriter. aAnd thanks to our lucky star, she looks pretty good.

The Westworld The star first provides a brief audio impression of the ’80s icon, but he proves it More than up to the challenge when Fallon urges her to perform
material girl” Madonna’s voice. From nasal essence to over-talk, Wood gives MrA class on how Madonna used to “disarm” interlocutors.

Evan Rachel Wood Wows Jamie With Impressions Of Madonna, Alanis Morissette And Janis Joplin

When asked Fallon Wood her initial reaction to landing the role, the actress said she could hardly believe it was real. Honestly, as I thought I was going to take a break for the rest of the year, and then I got an email and the first thing I read was ‘You were offered the role of Madonna,’ and I burst out laughing like…. You only spit out your drink when you read that, she says. “Like, you don’t expect that on Tuesday.”

Wood also says she felt more comfortable playing Madonna as a supporting role in a comedy, and called the prospect of starring as a singer in a biopic “a very intense pressure.”

in amazingwood work opposite Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the titular performer with a curly head. The The first trailer for the movie stir The first notes of “Like a Surgeon.”“Before revealing Radcliffe Jankovi? with His accordion ready to run out for a noisy crowd.

Although only Madonna’s sarcastic song In the teaser, Fallon also shares a still image of Wood-as-Madonna, in which the actor wears a tutu jacket, lace gloves, and criss-cross earrings…special for the “Like a Prayer” era. Color us delightfully disarmed.

