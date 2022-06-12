Every game from The Wholesome Direct 2022 is coming to switch

As part of Summer Game Fest and IGN’s Summer of Gaming, Wholesome Direct took place on June 11, 2022, with nearly 100 announcements and announcements for the game, all revolving around the “Healthy Gaming” trend. We’ve seen games about frogs, cats, bears, witches, and mail delivery — but which ones are coming to the Switch, you ask?
(Also, if you missed Wholesome Direct, You can watch it again here!)
Below is a list of every Wholesome Direct game coming to the Nintendo Switch, with short descriptions from the developers and release windows or dates, if any!
(Note: some of these games were just announced for ‘consoles’, ‘outline’ for consoles, or simply ‘aimed’ for consoles… but we’ve assumed this includes the Switch, so be warned that it might not be all of them. Custom to switch!)
crocodile night game
Explore a well-crafted island full of areas to discover, and friends to make and have fun. Each area of the island brings unique missions and characters to meet. Glide across mountaintops and descend upon the kids of the theater troupe, swing your sword through the woods with middle school students or find the “cool kids” in Creaklands. With so many areas to discover, you never know who you might come across!
Release date: 2022
postal time
It’s mail time! As a newly trained mail scout, put on your bag, get those letters delivered, and have them delivered via Grumblewood Grove! Jungle animals are eagerly waiting to see the Mushroom Hat in this relaxing platformer adventure.
Release Date: Fourth Quarter 2022
Super Mini Mart
Super Mini Mart is a relaxed management style with a charming 3D aesthetic and likable character set. Store, supervise and manage store activities in a comfortable environment, make friends with locals and turn these one-time deal seekers into loyal customers for life!
Release date: To be announced
toro
Fly, swoop and glide across the vast Pacific Ocean as Toroa, the northern royal albatross. Discover the hidden wonders of the sea and sky on your epic journey home with the help of the Maori god of the wind, Tauhirimatia.
Release date: To be announced
Lumberjack
in LumberjackPlayers will wear the yellow suspenders of Jack Bear as he takes his trusty ax to reclaim the forest from the greedy EVIL that pollutes the forest without a single thought for its inhabitants. Jack will chop up machinery, buildings, and trash (all in the name of recycling) as he makes his way through the woods to get them back.
Release date: June 11, 2022
fresh frozen
Put on conveyor belts to solve puzzles in the world’s most amazing donut factory! Dozens of dazzling donut dilemmas await you in this beautiful pastel world with twelve different donut shapes, from jelly filled to maple bars, pumpkins, stars and more.
Release date: out now
Mica and the Witch Mountain
Mica and the Witch Mountain Follows the witch apprentice Mika on a fantasy adventure coming of age. In order to complete her training, Mika must help the townspeople who live at the bottom of the mountain, and bring them bundles on her magic broom.
Release date: 2022
Picnic with Yiayia
A Walk with Yiayia is a light adventure/visual novel game about taking your Greek grandmother for a walk after she lost her confidence due to her frightening fall. Communicate through engaging conversations, explore a relaxing environment, and complete small tasks in this thoughtful, bite-sized adventure.
Release date: To be announced
chicken journey
Play as an adorable chicken in this relaxing platformer game. Jump, climb and solve puzzles to find the answer to the ultimate chicken question he can ask.
Release Date: Fourth Quarter 2022
Puzzles for the clef
Join Clef on an adventure set on an enchanted island in the sky where her family once lived. Solve puzzles, discover secrets, experience a fraternal love story – and one more thing, if you’re willing to delve deeper…
Release date: Q2 2023
