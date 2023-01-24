“Everything, Everywhere, At Once” Leads 11 Oscar Nominations: Live Updates

Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie.” Of her Oscar nomination, she said, “There’s a huge part of me that really can’t accept that that’s happening.” credit… Momentum Pictures

It was Andrea Riseborough’s tearful husband who alerted her to the news: She’d been nominated for her first Oscar, for Best Actress, for her performance as a troubled one-time lottery winner in the budget indie”to Leslie.“

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Riseborough, 41. She will compete alongside such well-known names as Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Michelle Williams (“Fablemans”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere at Once”) and Ana de Armas (“Blonde”). “There’s a big part of me that really can’t accept that’s happening.”

Movie by BoxOfficeMojo They only earned $27,322 After a limited release in October, almost no one has seen it — save for some very famous Riseborough friends.

Dozens of actors including Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and Sarah Paulson have taken to social media in recent weeks to express their enthusiastic support for Riseborough’s performance – just as voting for the Oscar nominations has begun.

“Andrea has to win every award out there and every one yet to be invented,” Paltrow commented Instagram photos From itself Riseborough[عامة]the film’s director, Michael Morris (Better Call Saul); and Demi Moore on January 11th after a scan.

Norton (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) wrote on Instagram that Riseborough’s portrayal “knocked me sideways.”

“It’s about the most committed, emotionally deep, and physically terrifying performance I’ve seen in a while,” he wrote of the actress’s performance as an alcoholic and manipulative mother in West Texas.

Blanchett even used her acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards to give a shout-out to Riseborough’s performance. “It’s arbitrary given the number of extraordinary performances by women, not just in this room,” she said. Andrea Riseborough, Tang Wei, Penelope Cruz, the list goes on and on.

Critics also praised the film, which has a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it was largely passed over at award ceremonies such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Film review for The New York TimesPendrea Jul wrote to Riseborough She “gives a masterful performance” in the film, which she describes as a “deceptively simple yet heart-wrenching character study”. (This was Morris’ directorial debut.)

“The most exciting thing about this moment is that a lot of people are going to see this movie,” said Riseborough, best known for her war work in “Birdman” and “Us.”

In a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon from London, where she filmed the HBO limited series “The Palace,” a political satire about a year ago under a disintegrating authoritarian regime, the British actress discussed the wave of support from her famous friends, which has won her admiration for the role and performance this year for the actor. Else was most affected by it. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

our end! Have you been watching the nominations?

My other half, Karim [Saleh]I’ve been watching them – trying not to think too much about it, if you know what I mean. Then he saw it on the screen and burst into tears.

How long did you expect to be nominated?

not at all. Even if there’s support for a movie or performance, it’s very hard to even understand your inclusion in the conversation when you’re not part of the other conversations—the Critics’ Choice Awards and the SAG—things we’re all celebrating and that we’re looking forward to directing.

How did you feel when you saw so many of your friends getting behind the movie?

The most exciting thing is being recognized by your community. It is a mark by which we measure ourselves in many ways – by those we aspire to be like, or by those we admire. So it’s huge. A wonderful, warm feeling of support and recognition.

How did you get involved in the movie?

Michael Morris, the director, and we worked together “bloodline” And two years later, he brought me this script, by Ryan Benaco, the brilliant young screenwriter who wrote a love song for his mom. I knew right away I wanted to make this movie and two years later, we did – after a long period of not being able to get financing. We shot it in 19 days, and it took a day or two, mostly, because we didn’t have much time. By the time we got to making it, it felt like a blast, because it’s been in our bones for so long.

What appealed to you about the role?

A character like Leslie, once she’s in, you can’t really get rid of her. We’ve all been in Leslie’s orbit, or felt so much that we identify with her and the way she has left those you love over and over again. So she’s a pretty big character to let into your consciousness, for all of us — I don’t mean just for me playing her, and for everyone in the movie, the cast and crew.

They stick together, even when they do terrible things.

When I read the script, I didn’t feel like it was telling me how I should feel about the character or whether I should judge them. When I talk to people who haven’t seen the movie, they can identify with her even though she’s allowed herself and the people she loves in so many ways.

A lot of people are raving about this movie lately. Are there any other movies or shows from the past year that you were particularly influenced by?

I really, really love John Douglas Thompson in “Till”.