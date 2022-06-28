Everything on display in the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

picture : atleast

JRPG fans who own the switches are enjoying the Switch today. Biggest Features of Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Include Persona 5 Royal And the Yoke: automatic Ports for the Nintendo Switch, but there have also been standalone titles with stylish looks like RPG Time: Legend of Wright A visually stunning co-op adventure plank.

Here’s our roundup of all that was shown at Nintendo’s third-party gallery today.

Capcom / YouTube

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sunrise is the next expansion of Monster Hunter Rise-Lots of new monsters are added every season. There is also a main storyline in which the player investigates three powerful monsters in a new location called Elgado Outpost. Expansion drops on June 30th.

screenshot : Square Enix / Nintendo / YouTube

yoke: Automata end of YoRHa إصدار release

The much-awaited Switch port of Yoko Taro’s action RPG has finally arrived. This version includes all downloadable content and some original costumes designed specifically for this version.

Annapurna Interactive / YouTube

Lorelei and Laser Eyes

This surreal puzzle game is made by developers Favorite music game Sayonara Wild HeartsIt will be released sometime in 2023.

Konami / YouTube

Super Bomberman R2

Konami’s first key Bomberman It’s slowly improved with patches, and a new entry in the long-running maze puzzle series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

Capcom / YouTube

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

heritage collection is a group of 10 Mega Man Battle Network Games on Game Boy Advance systems. (No reference to network transmission From the GameCube, though.) The set will be released sometime next year.

Bandai Namco / YouTube

Pac-Man World Ryback



This 3D platform game lets you play as Pac-man as he embarks on an adventure to save his wife and children, who are looking very sad in their prison cell. You can get the game on August 26 this year.

Gearbox Publishing / Nintendo / Youtube

plank

plank It is a monochrome puzzle game with awesome 3D art, and I’m here for it. In addition to the main story campaign, it also has a co-op mode. plank Coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2023.

Devolver Digital / YouTube

Back to Monkey Island

Back to Monkey Island It is the latest entry in the popular adventure games of Ron Gilbert, and the employees at Kotaku are So excited about how pretty she looks. The match has been announced! Back in AprilIt will be released later this year.

Nintendo / Ubisoft / YouTube

Mario + Rapids sparks of hope

Mario and Rapids clash in this tactical collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft. The game introduces new Rabbid creatures called Sparks, and the heroes will have to join in to save them. The game will be released on October 20 this year.

Cygames / YouTube

Little Noah: A descendant of Heaven

This fantasy role-playing game is created by the developers who made Dragalia Lost, It appears in art style. The game is described as a regular roguelike game, and you can download it starting today.

Epic Games / YouTube

railgrid

If building a train system is your idea of ​​having a good time, then railgrid It might be the right game for you. But it’s not just about building your own train empire – you’ll also have to coordinate shipping for an industrial colony. Well, that last part is a little uncomfortable. But the trains! railgrid It will be on the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall.

Aniplex / YouTube

RPG Time: Legend of Wright

Although having the most generic name of all, legend wright It is one of the most interesting RPG concepts that I have seen among the indie games this year. You play as a hand-drawn character in a storybook, and you can use your writing tools to help solve puzzles. Think dandelion, but with fantasy heroics. The game will be released on August 18.

Sega / Nintendo / YouTube

vocal boundaries

The My voice Take in the open world game I drew a lot of criticism For the “open area” playing concept, but players will be able to judge the border themselves soon. The game is coming out this holiday season.

Gameloft / Nintendo / GameXplain / YouTube

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley iIt’s exactly what it sounds like: a game where you spend quality time in an enchanted land with Disney friends. However, I can’t help but feel a little charmed by what digital Disneyland looks like. You can play as Disney Sims Starting September 6, when the game enters Early Access.

Nintendo / YouTube

live alive

Square Enix’s classic 16-bit Super Famicom RPG will see its first western release on July 22, but you can start playing the first three seasons of this time travel game starting today. (Surprise!)

Doraemon the Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

doraemon It is one of the most influential anime IPs of all time, and its playful tone is perfect for farming simulation. So I am happy to see Bandai Namco announce a sequel to the first Doraemon’s story of the seasons. The new entry in the series is coming to Switch sometime this year.

Xbox / Nintendo / YouTube

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends It is an action and strategy game that takes a more story-driven approach than the feel of the original sandbox. legends It will be released in 2023.

Square Enix / Nintendo / YouTube

Dragon Quest Treasures

Dragon Quest Treasures is a branch of Dragon Adventure series, and will feature a pair of treasure hunters searching for loot. It comes to the Nintendo Switch on December 9 this year.

Valve / Nintendo / YouTube

Portal: Rafeeq Group

Fun and lovable 3D puzzle adventures from Valve outlet And the Gate 2 They are assembled together for this switch port, which will take you back to the testing rooms of the Aperture Science Laboratories. The Rafeeq Group out today.

Square Enix / Nintendo / YouTube

Harvestella

as a person was Super let down before Rune Factory 5 This year, I have high hopes for him Harvestella. Farming simulation game feels like a cross between rune factory and the Tales Toys. Harvestella Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4 this year.

Atlas / Nintendo / YouTube

Persona 5 Royal

I will never stop playing Persona 5 RoyalThe mod version of the best-selling sim RPG will be released at Atlus on October 21 Also raised switch ports of Persona 3 Portable And the Persona 4 GoldenHowever, the release dates for these games have not been announced yet. All games will be sold separately.

And that’s all they showed! What are your favorite surprises?