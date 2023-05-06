May 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, says he wants to cede his positions in Bagmouth to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Rusty Knowles May 6, 2023 2 min read

In a video released on Thursday, Wagner’s boss threatened to pull out of the Ukrainian front if Moscow did not supply his forces with new ammunition.

Written article

Posted

Study Time: 1 minute.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, of the paramilitary group Wagner, on April 6, 2023, in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia. (TELEGRAM / @CONCORDGROUP_OFFICIAL / AFP)

Evguéni Prigojine wants to carry out his threats. Wagner, head of the paramilitary group, said on Saturday May 6 that he wanted to cede his positions to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and his forces. In a video released on Thursday, Wagner’s boss threatened to pull out of the Ukrainian front if Moscow did not supply his forces with new ammunition.

>> Follow us live for the latest on the war in Ukraine

“Before midnight on the 10th of May, I request you to issue a battle order to transfer the positions of the Wagner Group to the units of the Akhmat Battalion in Baghmoud and its environs”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, published by his news service. Wagner’s leader makes this claim “Due to the prolonged shortage of ammunition”The staff alleged that since last October they have given him only 32% of the requests.

An “action strategy” was developed with the Kremlin

In TelegramRamzan Kadyrov confirmed in the process that his troops “Ready to move forward” Bagmouth. “I have already signed a letter to the Supreme Commander to return the city and clean it of Otap”He described.

Without mentioning the Kremlin’s response to Wagner’s request, Ramzan Gaytrov said he “Already started to build [une] Action Strategy with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation andtaking into account the tactics of the enemy and the resources at our disposal”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Guests, attendees, fans and anti-monarchy campaigners have flocked to London ahead of the ceremony

May 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Russia has announced the partial evacuation of 18 occupied territories located near the front line.

May 6, 2023 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

Live War in Ukraine: Out of Ammunition, Group Wagner Threatens to Leave Bachmouth

May 5, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Post-Credits Scenes Affect the MCU – Variety

May 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Starlink hits an incredible milestone in terms of subscribers as a potential IPO approaches

May 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Liverpool: Why fans booed the national anthem at Anfield for King Charles’ coronation

May 6, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Discord username changes have gamers worried

May 6, 2023 Len Houle