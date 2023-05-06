Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, says he wants to cede his positions in Bagmouth to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

In a video released on Thursday, Wagner’s boss threatened to pull out of the Ukrainian front if Moscow did not supply his forces with new ammunition.

Evguéni Prigojine wants to carry out his threats. Wagner, head of the paramilitary group, said on Saturday May 6 that he wanted to cede his positions to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov and his forces. In a video released on Thursday, Wagner’s boss threatened to pull out of the Ukrainian front if Moscow did not supply his forces with new ammunition.

“Before midnight on the 10th of May, I request you to issue a battle order to transfer the positions of the Wagner Group to the units of the Akhmat Battalion in Baghmoud and its environs”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a letter to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, published by his news service. Wagner’s leader makes this claim “Due to the prolonged shortage of ammunition”The staff alleged that since last October they have given him only 32% of the requests.

An “action strategy” was developed with the Kremlin

In TelegramRamzan Kadyrov confirmed in the process that his troops “Ready to move forward” Bagmouth. “I have already signed a letter to the Supreme Commander to return the city and clean it of Otap”He described.

Without mentioning the Kremlin’s response to Wagner’s request, Ramzan Gaytrov said he “Already started to build [une] Action Strategy with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation andtaking into account the tactics of the enemy and the resources at our disposal”.