April 5, 2022

Evidence of massacres in Boutcha and Borodianka is mounting, with Russia denouncing it as a “platform” but providing no evidence

April 5, 2022

  • The withdrawal of the Russian army from the Kyiv region reveals a catastrophic Ukraine and ruined scenery. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky visited the city ButzaOr The bodies of several dozen civilians were found After the withdrawal of Russian troops. Have condemned “War Crimes” Will be “Recognized as genocide”. According to Ukraine’s Attorney General, 410 civilian bodies were found in these regions of Kiev, but Russia continues to deny it. “Kind” All fees. Situation in Porotianca (60 km west kyiv) would be even worse for her “In terms of victims. In the village of MotyzhynThe bodies of the village mayor, her husband, their son and two men were found on Monday.
  • The shelling killed 10 civilians and injured at least 46 others MycoliveIn southern Ukraine, its mayor Oleksandr Chenkevich announced on Monday.
  • The United States, Canada and the European Union have strongly condemned the allegations Strengthen sanctions against Russia. The European Union discusses “Hurry” New sanctions against Moscow were demanded, especially by France and Germany. America will try to get “Suspension” Russia’s US ambassador to the United Nations from the UN Human Rights Council made the announcement on Monday. The German government will take over Temporary control of the German subsidiary of the Russian giant GazpromBecause of his “Importance of Distribution” In energy from Germany.
  • On the ground, the situation is “Tense” In all A part of the Ukrainian-controlled Donbass in the eastA. where the authorities expect “The situation is deteriorating”. “The enemy throws bombs everywhere”Pavlo Girilenko, Governor of the Military Administration of the Donetsk Territory, urged the public. “Leave campus”.
  • The besieged port city Like MariupolIn the southeast of the country, is being destroyed “90%” And “40% of its infrastructure” There are “Irretrievable”Mayor Vadim Podchenko also made the announcement on Monday.
  • More than 4.2 million Ukrainians fled their country On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the occupation, according to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The UNHCR registered exactly 4,215,047 Ukrainian refugees on Monday. These are 38,646 more than Sunday’s previous score. Europe has never seen such a flood of refugees since World War II.
