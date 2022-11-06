Ex-Twitter chief Jack Dorsey issues apology amid mass layoffs | Twitter

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has moved to the platform recently acquired by the billionaire Elon Musk To apologize for the state of the site, which laid off thousands of workers.

Saturday Dorsey Post a thread of tweets In response to Twitter’s workforce layoffs, which started Friday. Up to half of the company’s 7,500 employees can be fired since Musk took over the company for $44 billion last week.

“People on Twitter, past and present, are strong and resilient,” Dorsey Books. “They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize that many are angry with me.

“I take responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: the company has grown so quickly. I apologize for that.”

Dorsey added: “I’m grateful to everyone who has worked on Twitter and I love it. I don’t expect it to be reciprocated at this moment…or never…and I understand,” along with a heart emoji.

Responses to Dorsey’s comments were mixed. Several users blamed Dorsey for issues with Twitter After Musk bought it.

“Oh. Too young. Too late,” One user wrote.

Another user wrote: “Dude, you are nasty.”

A number of Twitter divisions have either suffered major cuts or been eliminated entirely, including the company’s human rights and algorithm ethics teams.

There was at least one class action lawsuit Uploaded against Twitter On behalf of former employees who say they did not receive proper notice of termination.

Prominent attorney Lisa Bloom, who confirmed to the Guardian She has been in contact with several Twitter employees.

“His workers are human beings who all deserve respectful treatment. This time around, a cruel class action lawsuit will finally educate him that even the richest man in the world is not above the law.”

Twitter employees in the UK facing job losses have been given three days to nominate a representative for formal employment advice.

Musk defended the layoffs, tweeting that laid-off employees receive three months of termination as the company is reported to lose More than 4 million dollars a day.

But several companies have announced that they will no longer advertise on Twitter amid fears that misinformation and hate speech will spread on the app while reducing protections against both.

Audi, General Motors, General Mills and other advertisers have stopped advertising on the site.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and other groups have also urged advertisers to halt their spending on the site in the face of hate speech concerns.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk a permit Musk urged to “ensure that human rights are fundamental to managing Twitter.”