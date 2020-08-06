Excellent Earth Foods names co-main executive | 2020-08-06

SEATTLE – GOOD PLANeT Foods has named Bart Adlam as co-main executive officer. Adlam joins current CEO and founder David Israel. The business options to grow the manufacturer radically 12 months more than 12 months whilst also main growth in the plant-based cheese phase over-all.

“We’re thrilled to have Bart be a part of our group. It’s our aim to increase GOOD PLANeT through outstanding leadership in the plant-centered group, making an impact on the food industry general,” reported Israel.

Adlam brings to the company more than 30 years of practical experience in the consumer packaged goods category, most recently as CEO of Chef’s Minimize Jerky. Adlam has also held management positions at Post Cereal and siggi’s, and he sits on the boards of plant-based brands Lavva and Aloha Foodstuff.

“I’m thrilled by GOOD PLANeT’s mission and by the fantastic top quality of the merchandise,” said Adlam. “As remarkable as the accomplishments to date have been by David and the GOOD PLANeT team, the model is just having started out. We’re going to continue on innovating and appreciably develop distribution, driving progress in the model, the plant-primarily based cheese segment and the classification overall.”