Exclusive 360 ​​video with volume

Last updated December 9, 2022

Google is expected to unveil a foldable phone soon. Based on the rumors that are developing on the internet, there is good news for users who are interested in foldable smartphones. The same has been shown to be a driving force in the Android field. Moreover, Google Pixel Fold will be launched in the market and compete directly with Samsung Galaxy Fold. The estimated release date for the Pixel Fold is May 2023.

Steve is one of our friends and tech geeks. The highly anticipated Google Pixel fold design has been launched with some comprehensive specifications. Honestly, the specs include 5.79 inch cover screen approxAnd the 7.69 inch internal screenAnd the Opened to approximately 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm (8.3 mm including rear camera bump)We announce here for the first time with the help of only.

Android users who are moving to foldable smartphone technology are eagerly awaiting the Google Fold Phone. They like to use games and applications on a large screen, similar to tablets.

View the official Google Pixel Fold design

Google pixel fold 1st Gen smartphone is about to be launched. Corresponding leaks mention aspects of the 360’s design, video footage, and certain dimensions. According to recent rumors, the Google pixel fold looks great and is expected to stay in the smartphone market for a long time.

Given the rumors, people are expecting a more robust design in smartphones in the foldable category. However, they do not expect outstanding performance and high speed. But since Google has revealed all previous smartphones with decent performance indicators, it may apply a file Tensor G2 chip on their foldable phones.

Tensor G2 chip power

Tensor G2 chip (Eight-core ARM processor) contains different levels of nuclei divided into Two silver cores with a frequency of 2.35 GHz, two high-performance silver cores with a frequency of 2.85 GHz, and four performance-enhancing cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz, Mali-G710 graphics processor.

More details on hardware tweaks and leaks

1. Color options: Silver and black.

2. “3 camerasA location equipped with an LED flash is available at the back of the screen and raised edge cutters.

3. The SIM tray is available at the primary edge of the first (outer) screenAnd the a The USB-C charging port is located at the bottom of the edge of the second (foldable) screen.; 3.5mm jack port is not included.

4. Two speakers are integrated for a stable sound experience (One at the top edge of the center screen and the other close to the USB-C port at the bottom edge of another screen). Other holes for microphones are included (at the bottom and at the top).

5. Improved battery life.

The real competition with Samsung smartphones is also there in terms of display. Leaks of the folded Google Pixel depict an updated design and higher-quality display. There are also major changes to the telephoto sensors and camera design due to space constraints.

Screen size, cover and camera position

– 7.69 inch internal screen With right side single pinhole camera

With right side single pinhole camera – 5.79 inch cover screen approx With a selfie camera with a central hole

With a selfie camera with a central hole – approximately 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm (8.3 mm including back camera bump) Not folded

Some Android users expect more attractive designs with foldable phone technology. They are keen to know when the foldable phone will be available in the market. However, the truth is that it is better to have more competition.

pen (stylus)

There is a percentage chance that the Pixel fold will be compatible with the Pen (Stylus). It is preferable for individuals to use smartphones with a large screen to easily manage drawings, notes and other inputs. Hence, given these needs, Google may announce a stylus compatible with foldable smartphones. Google Pixel users will be more satisfied with pen advertising from a particular company.

You can take advantage of all these features for $1,799. Various storage options, color options, pre-installed Android 13, and 12GB of RAM are included in the price.

Why people don’t like foldable phones

Some Android users like to use original screen smartphones instead of foldable phones. Some apps are not supported with the phone screen due to UI and app optimization concerns.

conclusion:-

We expect you to decide and wait if you intend to get the rugged phone in 2023. In this context, there are positive indications with almost 100% accurate rumors from STEVE. All previous leaks were accurate because they were found to be true and released before the final release from most trusted leakers in the industry.

If you don’t like Samsung branded smartphones and prefer Google smartphones, it’s better to wait for the Pixel Fold to be released until the second quarter of 2023. It will replace the Samsung foldable phones that were introduced in the US market. Moreover, using a foldable phone feels as if you are using a small tablet. You feel comfortable reading e-books anywhere, preparing inventory agenda, etc.

thank you for reading! You can comment to get more details because we provide all updates on this website.