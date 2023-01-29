Exclusive Galaxy S23 colors seen in the latest leak

There are only two days left until Samsung’s official Galaxy S23 launch event, but that doesn’t mean the leaks are going to stop anytime soon. Almost everything about this series has already been leaked.

Previous leaks revealed that the new lineup will be available in Four primary colours around the world. These colors include Vegan Green, Cottonflower, Misty Purple, and Phantom Black. There will also be little Exclusive Galaxy S23 colours which will only be available from Samsung.

Check out Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S23 colors

A previous report revealed that the Galaxy S23 phones will be available in grey, light blue, light green and red. These color options will be exclusively available from Samsung only. The company will be selling phones in these colors via Samsung.com, where you can actually Get a $100 credit to reserve a unit.

A new leak has emerged from Thailand and appears to be appearing in Galaxy S23And Galaxy S23 +and the Galaxy S23 Ultra In exclusive Samsung colours. The images seem to indicate that two exclusive color options will be offered for each of the three models.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has offered exclusive color options to get customers to buy phones directly from it. So it’s not surprising to see that the company sticks to this approach for the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy S lineup at its Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco. Here’s how you can Watch the Galaxy S23 launch event online.