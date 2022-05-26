May 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Exclusive: Microsoft continues to iterate on Xbox cloud-streaming device codenamed Keystone

May 26, 2022

For a few years, rumors have persisted that Microsoft has been exploring building some form of live streaming Xbox Cloud Games Via a more affordable dongle, similar to Chromecast and Google Stadia. It was the first tip Hobart Project. Recently, the codename “Keystone” Back in the Xbox OS menu, leading to rumors that Microsoft continues to explore additional hardware for the Xbox lineup.

We can now confirm that this is indeed true, and it’s about a modern HDMI streaming device that works Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming service. However, Microsoft is exploring additional iterations of the product before bringing it to market.

