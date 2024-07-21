Experts suggest a couple who died on a homemade yacht and were washed ashore in their lifeboat may have been hit by a larger vessel.

Experts have offered theories about how a Canadian couple’s thrill-seeking transatlantic sailing trip turned tragic last month, speculating that their handmade vessel may have been struck by a much larger ship shortly after leaving Halifax on the country’s northeast coast.

Earlier this month, the bodies of Brett Klebery, 70, and Sarah Justine Packwood, 54, were found on a lifeboat that had washed ashore on Sable Island in Nova Scotia.

The area is nicknamed the “Graveyard of the Atlantic” because of the large number of shipwrecks that end up on its shores.

Brett Klebery, 70, and Sarah Justine Packwood, 54, were found on a lifeboat washed up on Sable Island, Nova Scotia, less than a month after their homemade boat, Theros, left Halifax. YouTube/Theros Adventures

Official investigations are now underway, and although no concrete answers have yet emerged, one leading theory is that their boat was badly damaged by a much larger vessel, forcing the couple to seek shelter in a lifeboat.

While they do not have conclusive evidence, [investigators] “It is suspected that the sailboat… was struck by a cargo ship just days after leaving Halifax,” a source close to the investigation revealed to salt wire.

Investigators reportedly checked a carrier ship that was in the same area as the couple’s boat – called Theros – when it started its journey, but the results of the investigation have not been released to the public.

The crew of the carrier told investigators there were no signs of damage and they were not aware of any collision with a smaller vessel. Daily Mirror He writes.

The source speculated that the ship’s homemade additions may have caused additional problems, and veteran sailors told the newspaper that extra ballast from batteries and solar panels may have destabilized the boat.

The couple were attempting to sail across the Atlantic Ocean from Nova Scotia to the Azores, an archipelago located about 870 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal. YouTube/Theros Adventures

The couple set off on June 11 on a trip that was supposed to take them across the Atlantic Ocean from Halifax to the Azores in their 42-foot yacht, which they built themselves.

The eco-friendly boat, which runs without a diesel engine, was scheduled to reach its destination by July 2, serving as a demonstration of how it is possible to travel around the world using electric ships, wind power and solar energy.

The trip was the couple’s first full “green” trip on Theros, and they documented its construction on their YouTube channel, “Theros Adventures.”

Despite conflicting theories about how the ill-fated flight turned fatal, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has not made any official announcements indicating what happened.

“At this time, we cannot say for certain that the sailing vessel collided with a ship, as we are still gathering information regarding the late sailing vessel Theros,” a company spokesperson said.

The couple powered their 42-foot yacht solely with renewable energy sources, and aimed to prove that it was possible to travel the world without using fossil fuels. YouTube/Theros Adventures

Cleverly and Packwood married on the yacht in 2016, one year after meeting during a chance encounter at a bus stop in London, England.

Packwood was preparing to donate a kidney to her sister when she met Clayberry, who was visiting from Canada – a touching story that became the centerpiece of a love story. Article titled “How We Met” in The Guardian in 2020.

“We’ve been traveling and creating adventures ever since,” Packwood previously posted on YouTube.

Clibery’s son, Brett, posted a loving tribute to the couple on Facebook, acknowledging that the past few days have been really tough for the family, and that the news coming out of the investigation has left it “hard to stay hopeful.”

“They were wonderful people, and nothing can ever fill the void left by their unjustified passing,” he continued.

“Life wouldn’t be right without your wisdom, and your wife quickly became a beacon of knowledge and kindness. I miss your smile. I miss your voices. We will miss you forever.”