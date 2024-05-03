Explained technical photos from the waiting lane

With the RB20 ready to go, we’re able to see the front and rear brake assemblies in various states of dressing.

Disc panels are used at both ends of the car to help control the passage of airflow and heat transfer, with a window at the front end to allow some of that heat to transfer to the secondary nest inside the cylinder, as shown on the left side of the car.

It is worth noting that some assemblies contain a silver coating to help reduce heat transfer between each nest.

There’s a new paint job on the front wing of the Ferrari SF-24 this weekend, but the main structure remains the same. The front is placed on the secondary element, while the main plane drops around the central section. The endplate is angled outwards while the two upper elements are pushed away from the endplate and are only connected by a pair of slender spars, as the team looks to generate more external wash.

A set of front wings waits outside the Mercedes garage as the team prepares the W15 for action. Mercedes was the first to use a semi-detached flap and endplate arrangement, something that remains in place today. There also appears to be a different level of trim on some of the upper elements, and the team is likely planning to evaluate which level of downforce is best for them along with the rear wing options.

Ferrari also uses a fairing disc to reduce heat transfer to the brake master cylinder, which in turn passes that heat to the wheel rim and tire. All teams are keen to control this heat transfer, given how sensitive Pirelli tires are and especially since heat transfer from the brakes can cause ups and downs in how the overall temperature changes.

Close-up of the rear brake duct inner fence. The snorkel exit is used to expel heat and a series of ailerons are stacked at the bottom.

McLaren’s internal front brake ducts consist of numerous ducts with zigzag directions that deliver cool air to the disc and caliper, while reducing heat transfer to the brake master cylinder. Also note the interior configuration at the rear of the car, with an extended chute that traverses the front face of the assembly to deliver some airflow to the exterior side.

An overview of the rear of the Mercedes W15, with the use of the deep spoon-shaped rear wing, combined with a double-beam wing arrangement. Also note the diffuser’s wide upper angle, while the double-wing arrangement favors the lower brake duct deflector.

To help deal with the Miami temperatures, Mercedes has a more open cooling setup, with a generous vent arrangement used on the bonnet rack bridge, while another vent panel has been deployed on the upper surface of the side to help deal with the Miami temperatures, rejecting the heat.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has opted for just three oversized vents on its bonnet for FP1.

A view of the Mercedes W15’s deep, spoon-shaped rear wing from the front, with the team using a semi-detached flap and endplate arrangement, which helps change the vortex structure at the tip of the wing.

A close-up of the rear of the VCARB 01, which only features a single radial wing element, while the lower rear brake duct deflector spoiler has an interesting stepped arrangement. The lower section features a half-moon shape that reflects the lower end back on itself.

A close-up of the RB20’s front fascia allows us to see the horizontal side intake of the shark’s mouth, while Red Bull has also fitted the car with two additional driver-cooling nostrils on top of the body.

Haas has a range of solutions on its front wing as it looks for maximum flow adaptation while trying to maintain the proper downforce performance window. This includes a double kick dive plane on the end panel, three semi-detached panels at the end panel connection, along with an additional external washer wing hung from the top tongue and external washer hatch gap spacer brackets.