Extensive Island Anti-Masker Hurls Insults, Threats In opposition to Supermarket Employee

You wanna see anyone disgusting … test out this anti-masker who castigates a grocery store personnel … primarily calling her a loser for the reason that of her work.

Anti-masker on Extensive Island suggests “I am going to conquer the f***ing s*** outta you” and “Never pull your communist bulls*** on me” to an worker pic.twitter.com/MD7z81ud1t — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2020

It went down in Extended Island, New York when an employee at a King Kullen marketplace evidently instructed this shopper to dress in a mask. Properly, that established her off, threatening to “conquer the f***ing s***” out of the employee, warning, “Will not pull your communist bull**** on me.”

She then gets private and insulting … bear in mind, the personnel is an necessary employee who, aside from enforcing the procedures in the shop, presumably is attempting to preserve her spouse and children and herself secure. That didn’t stop the anti-masker from some loathsome insults.

Anti-masker in North Carolina drives for Grubhub & handles foodstuff with out a mask pic.twitter.com/CsjyqGU5on — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2020

And, examine this out … this video was shot at a restaurant in North Carolina wherever an staff obtained into it with a Grubhub driver. The employee statements the dude arrived up to the window with out a mask and was chowing down on a Burger King sandwich. She states when she requested why he was not donning a mask, he commenced screaming and spitting with foodstuff in his mouth.