Fairway Marketplace to promote two merchants to Food Bazaar operator Bogopa

Upscale grocer Fairway Industry, currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has agreed to sell two New York Metropolis stores to Bogopa Services Corp., which operates Food Bazaar Supermarkets in metropolitan New York.

Bogopa stated yesterday that it options to get Fairway stores in Purple Hook, Brooklyn, and Douglaston, Queens, and convert them to the Food items Bazaar banner. Brooklyn-dependent Bogopa has 26 Meals Bazaar grocery merchants in New York Metropolis, Westchester County, Lengthy Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Relevant: Fairway Current market to sell two N.J. retail outlet leases to Amazon

“These two new Foodstuff Bazaar areas will proceed to present the Douglaston and Pink Hook communities with the greatest quality and wide variety of perishables, groceries and other exceptional food offerings that our shoppers have appear to expect,” Fairway Current market CEO Abel Porter stated in a statement. “We are pleased to go the baton to Foodstuff Bazaar, being aware of they will welcome our workers to the Bogopa loved ones and will deliver a entire world-class browsing knowledge for their customers.”

Meals Bazaar Brooklyn-based Bogopa has 26 Foods Bazaar grocery shops in New York Metropolis, Westchester County, Prolonged Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Related: Fairway Market receives bigger supply for Manhattan areas

Monetary conditions of the offer weren’t disclosed. According to court docket paperwork, Brooklyn-primarily based Bogopa will fork out $875,000 for inventory and $5,000 for furnishings, fixtures and devices in buying the Red Hook retailer and has agreed to enter into a new lease. For the Douglaston keep, Bogopa will pay back a base rate of $100,000 and $800,000 for inventory. The business, much too, has agreed to offer you positions to at least 90% of union workforce at the two Fairway places.

New York-based Fairway entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy defense in late January and, on filing, stated it aimed to provide all of its 14 retailers. Then in late March, Fairway awarded bids in court docket-supervised asset auction for two retailer leases in New Jersey to Amazon and 6 places in New York Metropolis to ShopRite operator Village Super Current market Inc. and Vital Food stuff Cooperative member 7 Seas Georgetowne LLC.

Amazon obtained Fairway’s Paramus and Woodland Park, N.J., shop leases for $1.5 million, and Village Super Market place paid out $76 million for 4 of Fairway’s Manhattan outlets (Upper East Facet, Higher West Aspect, Chelsea and Kips Bay, plus the parking whole lot of the Harlem store), its Pelham Manor shop in New York’s Westchester County, and its production and distribution middle in the Bronx. Seven Seas acquired Fairway’s Georgetown retail outlet in Brooklyn, N.Y., with a $5 million bid.

Fairway locations not nonetheless marketed include things like Westbury and Plainview, N.Y. Harlem, N.Y. and Stamford, Conn. Printed studies have explained Fairway will shut stores it’s not able to offer. The firm could not immediately be achieved for comment.

Bogopa experienced previously bid for a greater bundle of Fairway belongings. In March, Fairway mentioned it acquired a $75 million give for its five Manhattan outlets, Pelham Manor store and Bronx DC from Bogopa.