Kirk Cousins ​​says he doesn’t think it’s constructive to have hard feelings with his new team about his surprise selection.

Cousins, a productive veteran quarterback, signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March. Last month, the team astonishingly selected a quarterback — Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. — with the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel at the time that there was confusion and frustration coming from Cousins’ camp since the Falcons acquired his successor before he put on an Atlanta helmet and the team hasn’t done anything with his top. -10 picks for improvement for 2024.

The cousins ​​spoke for the first time about the situation in Interview for the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. Which was published Tuesday. When asked if there was any disagreement with the Falcons over drafting Penix, Cousins ​​said: “I don’t think there could be.”

“I don’t think it’s helpful. We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, which is hard enough. It’s hard enough. Let’s all be on the same page and try to win a Super Bowl.”

Cousins, 35, said three years ago he was playing golf on draft night when he played for the Vikings. Clint Kubiak, then the Vikings offensive coordinator, called him and told him Minnesota might draft a quarterback. So, Cousins ​​said he “realized a while ago” that teams are always thinking about succession plans.

“This is not a foreign concept,” Cousins ​​said. “There’s an awareness that this is the NFL, anything can happen.”

The Falcons begin OTAs this week after rookie minicamp last week. Cousins’ 2023 season ended in Week 8 when he tore his right Achilles tendon. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Cousins ​​is able to “pretty much fully hit the ground running” with everything the team can do at this point in the offseason program.

Cousins ​​said he texted Penix, who led Washington to the national championship game last season, on draft night. Cousins ​​said he wanted Penix to have his number so he could be a resource for the rookie quarterback.

“Then he congratulated him on a great college career,” Cousins ​​said. “I lived through it. It was hard to do. And what he did is at the top of the top in terms of college success. So, I just wanted to let him know that I have the utmost respect for what he did and we’re ready to get to work and I’m here if he needs me.”