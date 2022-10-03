Family and friends remember the man who died after falling from an elevator at Acresor Stadium – WPXI

Pittsburgh – There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention the name Dalton Kane and it’s likable.

“It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding of Steamfitters Local 449.

This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his 2-year-old daughter and his work as a welder at McCarl.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of Dalton’s incident on Sunday. He joined McCarl’s in 2014 and has been greatly appreciated by our staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” said Ken Burke, CEO of McCarl’s LLC.

“That’s a loss…that–you can’t replace kids with that kind of talent every single day,” Harding said.

On Sunday, Kane went to a Steelers game with fellow Steamfitters who can’t believe he’s gone now.

“What I remember most about Dalton: He was always in a good mood, he was always a happy kid and he enjoyed what he was doing and going to work,” Harding said.

That match was where Pittsburgh police said he fell off an escalator, and later died in the hospital. As for exactly what happened, the Steelers said they won’t release any further details until the internal investigation is complete.

“It’s not just a loss to the Steamfitters community but the community in general,” Harding said.

The family hopes that anyone who saw what happened will come forward to help give them some answers and want the public to know that Ken was a wonderful son and man.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates as more information is available.

Download Free WPXI News App For breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 news on Facebook And the Twitter. | Watch WPXI Now

Mystery surrounds a baby who is learning to walk in a clean diaper that was found with his dead mother days ago (non-communicable diseases)

The most important stories from Channel 11 News

© Cox Media Group 2022