September 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Fannie Mae plan boosts renters credit scores

Fannie Mae plan boosts renters credit scores

Cheryl Riley September 28, 2022 1 min read
Exclusive: Fannie Mae’s plan boosts renters credit scores

  • Only positive payments will be reported to tenants (those behind will be disqualified) and tenants can choose to opt out at any time.
  • One in ten adults in the United States, or about 26 million people, has “credit invisible,” which means they have no credit history with one of the three credit reporting companies nationwide.
  • A study by the Urban Institute indicates that renters are seven times more likely than homeowners to lack a credit score.

When it comes to credit scores, renters are at a disadvantage compared to homeowners.

While mortgage payments are reported by lenders to credit bureaus, landlords typically do not report rental payments—and this can hinder tenants’ ability to build a credit history.

Fannie Mae plans to subsidize the cost of multifamily homeowners it funds to help renters build their credit starting Tuesday, as the mortgage giant partners exclusively with USA TODAY.

See also  Texas Starbucks employee goes viral after passing a classified note to a young woman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Home prices have cooled at the fastest rate in the index’s history

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stock futures rose after the S&P 500, and the Dow closed at its lowest level since 2020

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Fed official warns UK tax cuts are increasing risks of global recession

September 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Lynette Romero Joins NBC4 as Anchor – NBC Los Angeles

September 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Spiral galaxy captured in “unprecedented detail” by the Webb Telescope

September 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Better than JPEG? The researcher discovers that stable diffusion can compress images

September 28, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Russo-Ukrainian War, Gas Pipelines and Referendum News: Live Updates

September 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson