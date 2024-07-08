Fans Can’t Handle Travis Kelce Crying During Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour Performance

Real support

Travis Kelce was seen getting emotional as his girlfriend Taylor Swift performed a medley of her songs at her recent Eras Tour concert.

On Saturday, July 6, the Grammy winner was performing in Amsterdam when she surprised fans by singing “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” from her eponymous debut album, which was released in 2006.

Swift then moved from that song to “So High School” from her latest album, Tortured Poets SectionAnd the song “Everything Has Changed” from her 2012 album, red.

Open image in gallery Fans flock to Travis Kelce as he cries over Taylor Swift mashup ( TikTok/@belle_tayvisnation/@gossiptay )

At one point during the performance, Swift was in the middle of singing the lyrics, “‘Cause all I know is that we said hello / And your eyes look like we’re coming home / All I know is a simple name / And everything has changed,” when an audience member filmed Kelsey.

The American football star was watching his girlfriend with great interest, and appeared to be wiping tears from his eyes.

His Kansas City Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also at the show with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who was then seen walking toward Kelce, appearing to make sure he was okay.

At the end of the song, Swift again references their relationship as she sings the lyrics: “I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89 / I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine / In the sky, oh my god, oh my god.”

The number 87 is Kelsey’s soccer jersey number, while Swift was born in 1989 and it’s also the name of one of her albums.

After her performance, many of her fans took to X to express how impressed they were with Kelsey’s reaction.

“Travis Kelce crying as Taylor Swift plays ‘Everything Has Changed’ as a surprise song. I’ll never get over this.” One post On the platform read.

“Taylor has finally found someone who is on the same level of tone and intensity as her…” Another Posted on X The duo praised the duo. “Travis started crying during the surprise songs she sang for him, and Brittany had to go and check if he was okay.”

“Travis Kelce can’t take his eyes off Taylor Swift as she performs her upbeat ‘Surprise Song’ at Amsterdam No. 3. He’s completely mesmerized by her,” The third tweet is reading.

The footballer recently revealed that his appearance on stage during her June 23 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium was his idea, although he said he was afraid of dropping her when he carried her across the stage while she sang her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”.

“I was there with three professionals. You can’t go wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself]”Don’t drop the baby, hold the baby,” he told his brother Jason Kelsey on the final episode of their show. new Horizons He added that he was also prepared not to “mess this up.”

“I mentioned it to Tai at first, and I said, ‘How funny would it be if I did a motorcycle show in 1989,'” he said of the possibility of participating in one of her shows.

According to the NFL star, Swift initially thought he was joking, before asking him: “Are you really willing to do something like that?”

Travis admitted that he was quick to jump on the idea, noting how familiar he was with the show because he had watched it so many times. “I was like, ‘What? I want to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve watched the show enough — I might as well put myself to work here,’” he said.