Welcome to The SP Report, my daily baseball fantasy article that reviews each rookie's performance from every Saturday's game.

John Gray (text) @OAK (w) – 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 Views, 2 BBs, 5 Ks – 7 breath And 27% CSW 95 stadia.

If you remember John Gray The last start, you will remember how you gushed over the guy. 96 mph. New slider with scent! Great schedule ahead! We had our first comfortable lineup with the Athletics and Gray didn’t disappoint: 8.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 Views, 2 BBs, 5 Ks – 7 Whiffs, 27% CSW, 95 Pitches. Was this prophecy fulfilled?

not exactly. Heater and slider are integrated for ONLY 3/70 a whiff, Which is amazing and confusing and not what we thought we had in our hands. However, the exit from the dark light was…change?! Yes, Gray suddenly pulled out nineteen changes for 42% CSW, dotted arm side and bottom. huh.

If we look at the microscopic specimen with a double start, we have Gray in his prime and Gray figuring out a way to find a weak lineup. Fortunately, we got another gift Rocky Road Then we can figure things out from there. Let her ride one more time at least.

Let’s see how each other SP did on Saturday:

Bryce Miller (sea) @DET (w) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 Views, 0 BBs, 3 Ks – 7 breath And 24% CSW 82 stadia.

You can’t hope to defeat Bryce, just contain him. Let’s be real, these were the Tigers, who we weren’t expecting to remove Miller’s awesome heater. It also let him get away with not having a top two secondary (at least he was a 12/15 hit on the hook for 60% of the CSW!) because he didn’t have his fast hook command. Now comes an interesting test against Atlanta. Very curious what’s going on there.

Tyler Wells (pal) against a hole (w) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 Views, 2 BBs, 8 Ks – 18 breaths And 34% CSW 96 stadia.

today golden star Goes to Wells with a share of gallows pole against the Buccaneers with eight strikes to boot. 13 whiffs on the slider + great changes because he hits corners frequently and I think it’s time to think the Pirates are back on the floor offensively – they’re literally last With 52 wRC+ in the last two weeks. As for Wells, he got the Angels next and despite that success, I’d hesitate there.

Dylan stood up (CWS) vs. HOU (second abbreviation) – 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 Views, 2 BBs, 5 Ks – 13 breaths And 29% CSW 97 stadiums.

Vindiiiicaaaaation! I’m glad he stopped making his redemption starts against the Astros because now he can’t face them again for the rest of the season. Just four layers/slider here and let’s thank the heater works.

Joe Ryan (minute) vs. CHC (w) – 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 Views, 1 BBs, 10 Ks – 18 breaths And 35% CSW 102 stadia.

this Golden goal to Ryan and he gets truly It’s hard not to give him the AGA label tomorrow. yeah ok. Aces will work on an ace. Hi Joe. Don’t make me regret it. This heater is very good.

Trevor Williams (WSH) vs. NYM (second abbreviation) – 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 Views, 0 BBs, 1 Ks – 2 whiffs And 14% CSW 35 stadiums.

This match was suspended until Sunday, even though it wasn’t that You invested in this, right?

Derek Low (CIN) @MIA (second abbreviation) – 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 Hits, 1 BBs, 0 Ks – 4 breath And 26% CSW 19 stadiums.

Open to three frames of Levi Stoudt Guinness also takes its toll on the jeans industry. This sounds terrible. So does this.

Chris Sale (BOS) In front of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (second abbreviation) – 8.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 Views, 1 BBs, 9 Ks – 16 breaths And 32% CSW 110 stadiums.

Yes. The speed was 95 mph (not 96) and he only hit 97 (not 99), but the slider was brutal With eleven whiffs and he’s like that guy again. Now find this change and a a little More Velo and we’re very golden.

Brandon Belak (HOU) @CWS (second abbreviation) – 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 8 Views, 0 BBs, 4 Ks – 10 puffs And 29% CSW 80 stadia.

Uh huh. Blame the White Sox? Even with the eight-stroke… yeah, that sounds right.

Joey Lucchesi (NYM) @wsh (second abbreviation) – 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 Views, 1 BBs, 0 Ks – 1 breath And 16% CSW 31 stadiums.

This game has been held until Sunday and the 1/31 breeze tells you enough is enough.

Zach Gallen (ARI) vs. SF (w) – 7.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 Views, 2 BBs, 6 Ks – 14 breaths And 28% CSW 97 stadiums.

Aces will work on an ace. What a sweet thing, watching Gallen who is such a strong rock we wanted him to be among all the other beginners who amazed. This is two years in a row of an early concern that has been completely ironed out.

Roancy Contreras (hole) @pal (L) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 Views, 1 BBs, 1 Ks – 5 breath And 24% CSW 84 stadia.

What an odd outing. Contreras survived against the Orioles despite having a awesome Slider and draw on geysers within the area. As you know, he delivered his worst pitch 56% of the time and despite a HAISTBMBWT?!And Seven frames went from 2 emergency ball. amazing. This is not sustainable at all.

Julio Urillas (boy) vs. SD (w) – 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 Views, 0 BBs, 4 Ks – 11 breaths And 35% CSW 86 stadia.

Well, two more will face Uriahs vs. Cardinals + Atlanta. Remove them and we’re fine. By the way, I would love to see 50% call strikes on the curve. Real cool stuff.

Jose Berrios (Specifications) vs. ATL (second abbreviation) – 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 6 Views, 3 BBs, 3 Ks – 11 breaths And 21% CSW 101 stadiums.

eloquent. This is very close to a PQS And you have three strikes to save (and I think a decent ERA). In other words, You have nothing. Stop trusting the great waver.

Zack Grenk (KC) @MIL (second abbreviation) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 Views, 0 BBs, 5 Ks – 9 breath And 32% CSW 71 stadia.

Nice stuff from Greinke, who now holds a 5.01 ERA and 1.24 WHIP for the year. Wonder if this is good enough for the next White Sox + Tigers…just an idea.

Bryce Elder (ATL) @TOR (second abbreviation) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 Views, 1 BBs, 3 Ks – 7 breath And 22% CSW 95 stadia.

He came out with his head above the water and I’m happy for him. You still find it difficult to rely heavily on a 90 mph fastball and a good slider, but the next Mariners isn’t that tough. I think that’s fine.

Reed Detmers (LAA) @CLE (second abbreviation) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 Views, 2 BBs, 3 Ks – 10 puffs And 25% CSW 83 stadia.

Oooof. I’m legit conflicted about Detmers. My whole analysis was “Heater was ok last year -> now it’s harder and more accurate = much better. No slider last year -> 22% dirty SwStr mcgee rate.” Suddenly I rethink the first part. This geyser he have She was more difficult and her accuracy in the area was elite, yet she carries a shocking 7.3% SwStr with a hard contact rate of 37%. I don’t understand, I really don’t understand. He got a heater worst? The strike rate (2-strikeouts = strikeout) has dropped dramatically as batters don’t chase nearly as much in two strikeouts. Maybe the curveball got worse too… nope. 41% CSW. So I’m at a point where I have to throw my hand up and say you can drop it based on the four tailor not being good enough. And it’s really hard to say since then If the performance is the same as last year it will be much better. There is just something here, and if you get tired of waiting, go ahead and try something else. The new slider and speed feel like it’s a pinch away, but then again, can you count on the angels to find it?

James Caprillian (oak) vs. TEX (L) – 7.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 Views, 1 BBs, 7 Ks- 14 breaths And 29% CSW 104 stadiums.

Hot dang, look at you! We’ve seen Jimmy Hat find territory with his fastball and pass slider and it resulted in a shockingly good outing against the mighty Rangers. He’s got a touch more of a rise on the heater, which may have helped the 9/49 whiff, and we have to play it safe to see if this is trend formation or just birthday party.

Alex Fido (DET) vs. SEA (L) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 Views, 1 BBs, 7 Ks – 14 breaths And 27% CSW 86 stadia.

a PQS Seven strokes from Faido? Yes, we take those. This was one of those “slider’s cool, everything else isn’t squished” days for Faedo. There he is, we can only hope we see more days like him.

Cal Quantrill (Total) vs. LAA (second abbreviation) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 Views, 3 BBs, 2 Ks – 10 puffs And 21% CSW 107 stadiums.

a vpqs Because Quantrill is everything you could possibly want here.

Stephen Matz (Special Tribunal for Lebanon) @Bos (second abbreviation) – 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 8 Views, 1 BBs, 4 Ks – 7 breath And 31% CSW 91 stadia.

Well, yeah, it’s not a file tigers. We want a liberator.

Anthony Disclavany (SF) @ARI (L) – 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 Views, 1 BBs, 2 Ks – 3 puffs And 22% CSW 77 stadiums.

Ehhhh, Tony Disco didn’t throw fastballs down the middle a lot, but instead threw them just wide of the area. Edit. At least it’s next Miami so we gave it another chance.

Adrian Houser (MIL) vs. KC (second abbreviation) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 8 Views, 1 BBs, 2 Ks – 5 breath And 28% CSW 88 stadia.

Yes. The Houser on Ice.

Suarez goalkeeper (PHI) @ COL (second abbreviation) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 Views, 1 BBs, 4 Ks – 10 puffs And 25% CSW 72 stadia.

WELCOME AGAIN TO THE ACTUAL OOOOP THERE IS MY RESPECT. He’s at least in 72 pitches and Giants receivers after that, but I’m not chasing it. It was better than the line would suggest (Coors, y’all) and it was a ILL STILL situation after all.

Joe Musgrove (SD) @LAD (L) – 5.2 IP, 4 ER, 8 Views, 4 BBs, 5 Ks – 10 puffs And 23% CSW 97 stadiums.

bliege. No AGA tag for you, fella. It hasn’t found a groove in its slider and curve yet – only 21% CSW between them here – and I don’t think it’s an ace even then.

Shane McClanahan (terabyte) @NYY (second abbreviation) – 4.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 Views, 4 BBs, 3 Ks – 8 breath And 29% CSW 91 stadia.

She’ll battle breaker aces (0/37 whiff) and won’t have the best change order. eloquent. We know it’s better than this, it’s your standard One Bland Night.

Ryan Feltner (COL) vs. PHI (L) – 1.2 IP, 4 ER, 4 Views, 4 BBs, 0 Ks – 4 breath And 25% CSW 53 stadiums.

Ouch. I don’t start it anyway, but still. Seeing that only hurts my soul.

Sandy Alcantara (MIA) vs. CIN (L) – 7.2 IP, 6 ER, 7 Views, 2 BBs, 9 Ks – 18 breaths And 33% CSW 106 stadiums.

I hate that I keep making excuses, but this was so stupid. Sandy allowed a three-run hit (okay) and then allowed two final runs in the eighth inning with two outs (the third is inherited). Watch out, Icarus. Just Sandy things. At least nine strokes were fueled by a gallows pole I consider it a short buy at this point with a 4.91 ERA. This will not continue at a rate of 61% LOB.

Nestor Curtis (New York) against tuberculosis (second abbreviation) – 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 7 Views, 2 BBs, 3 Ks – 6 breath And 21% CSW 78 stadia.

Ogggg. We were waiting that Starting at Curtis and despite sitting 1-2 harder ticks on his four seams and the cutter here, the rays were above them. Something is off here and it’s scary to see Jays next on the agenda.

Hayden Wisinski (CHC) @min (L) – 5.0 IP, 7 ER, 7 Views, 1 BBs, 5 Ks – 11 breaths And 30% CSW 94 stadia.

Womp WOOOOOMP. His sweep was good – 44% CSW – but not the wrecking ball we’ve seen in the past. I suggest we sit on Wesneski until we see the pitch flooded.

Game of the day

Hunter Brown vs. Lucas Giolito – I hope Brown gets his breakers back and Giolito can keep up the pace.

But Nick?! Where are the streaming footage? – I passed them on to our daily SP Matchups & Streamer Rankings article.

