Fantasy Football Standings – Week 12: Sleepers, Starts, Sits | Latavius ​​Murray, DeMarcus Robinson, and others

What do the Week 12 fantasy football rankings come up with? Okay, more about our Top 10 Thanksgiving Side Dishes, but while we debate whether cranberry sauce is a food, let's give you some Week 12 sleepovers, as well as the final buys and sells of the NFL season.

*** Oh! And we may have found a solution to the rating tool issue with Fantasy Nation (via Football Diehards). All 3 results work and can be modified by me (unlike before), and the widget will let you scroll on Android (browser) without using two fingers! Yay! ***

2022 Week 12 fantasy football sleepers

🚨 heads up These sleep. They will not imitate my ranking 100%. This chases the uptrend and often carries more risk.

rear quarter

Possible starter: Gino Smith, Sea Russell Wilson’s poor performance in Week 11 marked the first time a quarterback didn’t throw a touchdown or reach 16.7 points against the Raiders. In fact, Wilson managed 26.4 in the first game with the Raiders, as Davis Mills and Andy Dalton managed to throw two touchdowns in their face-offs. Smith has 2+ touchdowns in all but 2 games, including four heading straight into a bye for the Seahawks.

running back

Possible starter: LaTavius ​​Murray, Dean – As stated on waivers, that backfield is almost all Murray’s own now, and while the offense still can’t get out of its own way, Belkaw’s work is valuable. Sure, there’s the low ground, but the game helps, as the Panthers were the ones responsible for Joe Mixon’s insane Week 9, and also let the likes of Darrell Henderson, Tyler Allgier, and Tevin Coleman — yes, you read that correctly — score 12+ points.

Mary Start Tribute: Raheem Mostert, Mia – What do these consecutive scores look like: 10.0, 11.3, 11.8, 15.3, 22.5, 35.0, 35.3? Those seven have come in the past five games against Texas…just five! So while Jeff Wilson is now leading the Dolphins, Raheem Mostert has enough rallying to reach double digits in the same game, just as Dontrell Hilliard and Kenneth Gainwell did.

wide future

Possible starter: Drake London, ATL With Kyle Bates’ performance of the year, Marcus Mariota has to rely on London 50% of the time. The problem is, that still only amounts to 11 goals per week on average. However, while the Commanders have been playing better, they still made the 10th favorite game in Week 12. Branden Cox was 6-3-70-0 last week, and while that’s nothing to get stuck in, it’s Still usable if you are skinny on the receiver.

Possible starter: Allen Robinson, lar – Assuming he’s John Walford at center back, Robinson has a great playing role in the Chefs/London squad. He also has the best game of the week with the Chiefs forcing opponents to play catch-up while also being vulnerable to the pass. Just like London it’s a risky game but Josh Palmer and Keenan Allen had big matches last week while Christian Kirk also played in week 10, plus Zay Jones managed 10-8-68-0 in the same game.

Mary Start Tribute: DeMarcus Robinson, pal – As mentioned on waivers, maybe Robinson is the answer to Ravens receivers? Maybe the Jaguar match is the answer to what ails Lamar Jackson, too? Since Week 6 (five games), the Jaguars have given up seven double-digit points wide, including Michael Bateman and Paris Campbell (same game), Darius Slayton, Jerry Goody, and another fellow duo in Marquez, Valdes Scantling and Toni Cadarius. In Robinson’s two matches with eight and nine goals, he’s 6-for-64 (9.4 points) and 9-for-128 (17.3 points), respectively, so Jackson’s hoping to throw more his way.

tight end

Mary Start Tribute: Foster Morrow, LV – If no one has told you to start tight ends against the Seahawks yet, let’s get it right. Even if you bring out “tight end” Taysom Hill against them, the Seahawks still allow 10.4 FPPG to oppose tight ends while giving up their second-most receiving yards, plus five touchdowns. With Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow out of the lineup, Moreau has an upside for TE1 if he can repeat his Week 10 performance (3-43-1 looks pretty easy this week).

Fun with ranking!

Buying and selling operations

With this week’s trading deadline for many, I’m going to list some of the best and worst SOS in the qualifiers (just)

you buy

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF – the first

– the first Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB – VIII

– VIII Alvin Kamara, right-back, no – Second

– Second Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC – the fourth

– the fourth Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND – VI

– VI George Pickens, WR, pit – Third

– Third Allen Lazard, WR, GB – the fourth

– the fourth DJ Moore, WR, Carr Fifth: If they move away from Mayfield

Fifth: If they move away from Mayfield Greg Dolch, TE, DEN – the fourth

sell

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX – 32

– 32 Joe Burrow, QB, CIN – 30

– 30 Josh Jacobs, RB, LV – 32

– 32 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE – 29

– 29 Jeff Wilson, RB, MIA – 27

– 27 Christian Kirk, WR, JAX – 32

– 32 Allen Robinson, WR, LAR – 30

– 30 T Higgins, WR, CIN – 29

Week 12 fantasy football predictions

🚨 attention 🚨 These can differ from my rankings, and my ratings The ranks are the order in which I will start the players Out of extra context, like, “You need the highest feature, even if it’s risky.” Also, based on 4 TDs for QB, 6 points for relief, and a half-PPR

Projections Download Link

***here they are Not Sunday morning update FYI ***

Week 12 fantasy football rankings

🚨 attention 🚨

It’s updated regularly, so check out Lockdown Listings for the entirety.

