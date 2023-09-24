Fantasy Football Week 3 Inactive – Who’s in and who’s out?

AJ MassESPN staff writer4 minutes to read

Who should you start with? Who should you sit with? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won’t be in the lineup, we’ll post fantasy-related updates and analysis here when NFL teams release their official inactive rosters. Any ratings mentioned in this column come from our website ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives on Sunday must begin arriving approximately 90 minutes prior to scheduled kickoff times: approximately 11:30 AM ET for early games and 2:30 PM ET for late afternoon games.

Games are at 1 p.m. ET

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL — Doubtful

Impact: Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgaier are doing well without him.

Judge Hill, RB, BAL — Outside

IMPACT: Gus Edwards will likely be Baltimore’s likely leader this weekend, with Kenyan Drake (newly signed) and Melvin Gordon III backing him up.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL — Outside

Impact: Nelson Agholor becomes a tricky fantasy option.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET — Doubtful

Impact: Practice was full on Friday, so there will likely be no need to get to the likes of Calif Raymond.

Amun-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET — Doubtful

Impact: He also practiced on Friday and should join Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. in the Lions huddle.

David Montgomery, RB, DET — Doubtful

Impact: Jahmyr Gibbs should handle the majority of the touches with Craig Reynolds also getting into the mix a bit.

Christian Watson, WR, GB — Doubtful

Impact: He’s a game-time player and his return to things might be eased if he plays for the first time in Week 3. Proceed with caution.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB — Doubtful

IMPACT: AJ Dillon is ready to once again handle quarterback duties if Jones can’t go.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND — Outside

IMPACT: He’s still in the league’s concussion protocol, so Gardner Mincio will start in his place.

Z Jones, WR, Jacks — Outside

Impact: Jamaal Agnew could see an uptick in fantasy value if Jones sits.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC — Outside

IMPACT: Joshua Kelly will lead the offense in the backcourt.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA — Outside

Impact: Robbie Chosen has been added to the coaching staff, making this news seem inevitable. Waddle will still have to clear the league’s concussion protocol in order to play in Week 4.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA — Doubtful

Impact: De’Von Acane will likely get a chance to be Raheem Mostert’s primary replacement.

Cam Akers, RB, MIN — It is unlikely to be active

Impact: Give him a few extra days to learn the rules of the game after the midweek trade. Ty Chandler should back up Alexander Mattison for at least one more Sunday.

Jamaal Williams, RB, NO — outside/infrared

IMPACT: Kendre Miller will get a chance to showcase his skills for the first time before suspended Alvin Kamara returns next week.

Foster Morrow, TE, NO — Outside

Impact: Juwan Johnson will go a lot of ways but you never know where and when Taysom Hill will pop up in the Saints offense.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN — Doubtful

Impact: He trained more this week than last week with the same injury, and was active in the second week.

Logan Thomas, TE, WSH — Outside

IMPACT: A combination of John Bates and Cole Turner will get a TE look in Washington while Thomas remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Games are at 4 p.m. ET

Bryce Young, QB, CAR — Outside

Impact: Veteran Andy Dalton takes over for the Panthers, so expect a more pass-heavy game plan.

Richie James, WR, KC — Outside

Effect: Rashee Rice should get some additional routes and objectives.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC — Doubtful

Impact: Skyy Moore gets an additional boost in value if Toney can’t play. It currently feels like a game time call.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC — Doubtful

Impact: He played through hamstring issues in Week 2 and should be able to do so again.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA — Doubtful

IMPACT: Currently expected to start on Sunday.

Deejay Dallas, RB, SEA — Doubtful

Impact: Illness could keep Dallas on the sidelines. Zach Charbonnet could get some extra touches behind Kenneth Walker III.

Will Disley, TE, SEA — Doubtful

Impact: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and/or Colby Parkinson may see more goals as a result.

Sunday night game

There are no major fantasy-related injuries currently listed.