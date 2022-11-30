Far-right Oath Keepers militia leader found guilty of ‘treason’

This is a very rare criminal offence. at Trial of Oath GuardsFar-right militants have accused him of participating in a conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in power. Capital AssaultChairman of the Committee, Stewart Rhodes, was found guilty of “treason” by a Washington jury on Tuesday. The accused will be sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 6, 2021.

Of the five militants, one was found guilty of “treason”, but three escaped. All the defendants were found guilty of obstruction of official process. Their sentences will be handed down in the spring of 2023. Rhodes’ lawyers have announced they will appeal.

870 people were arrested

On January 6, 2021, when elected officials certified the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, these militants, along with a thousand supporters of Donald Trump, attacked the American temple of democracy.

Since the coup that shocked the world, more than 870 people have been arrested and more than a hundred have been jailed, including those involved in violence against the police. However, no one has been found guilty of “sedition” so far. The charge stems from a law passed to suppress the last rebels in the South after the Civil War, and plans to use force to oppose the government. It differs from rebellion, which is more spontaneous in nature.

“A General on the Battlefield”

During the trial, prosecutors said the oath-keepers bought weapons and war equipment and stored them in a hotel near Washington. On D-Day, wearing helmets and battle gear, they marched into the Capitol in battle formation. Stewart Rhodes was away, but according to prosecutors, he directed his troops by radio “like a general on the battlefield.”

On the witness stand, this tribunal, recognizable by his black dot, denied that the attack had been “planned” and maintained that the “mission” of the sworn guards was to ensure the safety of the demonstration called by Donald Trump to denounce the election fraud” (its existence was never established).