‘Fast And Furious 10’ Names Louis Letterer as Justin Lin’s Replacement – Deadline

Just days after the news Justin Lin It was Leaving the manager position Next The Fast and the Furious Installment X fastsources tell Deadline that Louis Letterer He is the first candidate to step in to lead a Universal movie.

Sources add that while Leterrier is the best option for the studio, scheduling has yet to be worked out with some of his other projects, so the deal isn’t closed yet.

When the shocking news broke that Lynn would be leaving a week in production, studio sources were confident that a replacement could be made and that the pause in filming would be brief, which is clearly the case. The insider adds that Universal President Donna Langley has built a wonderful relationship with Lettieri over the years, and was quickly put at the top of a list of managers to deal with following Lane’s departure.

Universal has no comments.

Deadline first announced on Wednesday Lane’s hiatus as a director, and although the split was amicable, sources say his exit was due to creative differences. The second unit footage has been played X fast It is completed, and once a deal is closed for Leterrier to replace Lin, the studio should have no problem making the film’s release date May 19, 2023.

Production takes place in London with Vin Diesel and Kernel Fast The cast returns alongside newcomers to the franchise Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Lin and Dan Mazo co-wrote the script; Lynn will remain as a producer alongside Diesel, Neil Moretz, Jeff Kirshenbaum, and Samantha Vincent.

Include Letterrier Credits battle of the titans In addition to the theft movie Now you see me. He recently worked in television directing as a director, executive producer and show director at Netflix’s lupine; He also directed all episodes of the series The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance.