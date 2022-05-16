Fast Food vs Celtics vs Bucks: Historic Game 7 sends Grant Williams C to the Eastern Finals

Boston – The Celtics racked up four wins from a trip to the NBA Finals.

That statement would have seemed absurd in late January when Boston was ranked No. 10 in the Eastern Conference at 23-24. But the Celtics’ unlikely turnaround continued on Sunday, as Grant Williams’ historic performance led to a 109-81 defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven of the East semifinals at TD Garden.

Williams scored a career high of 27 points and tied a NBA record 7 with seven three-pointers in 18 attempts. Jason Tatum He added 23 points in 7 of 14 shots with eight assists, while Jaylyn Brown reached 19 points and Marcus Smart Drop 10 assists in the match.

Celtics Talk: Grant Curry Champion Game 7? Eddie House and Brian Scalabrin think C can beat heat in ECF | listen and subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The victory leads Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. The top seed C’s will face the Miami Heat, with the first game set on Tuesday.

Here’s an excerpt from an exciting TD Garden win:

Batman to the rescue

The Bucks seemed to have no interest in guarding Grant Williams at the 3-point streak, and early on, that strategy worked. Williams made only two of his first seven 3-point attempts as he kept the Bucks close early on.

Milwaukee continued to leave Williams open, however, eventually making them pay, making five of his last 11 attempts to finish 7 of 18 from distance.

Williams’ 18 attempts of 3 is a new record for a game of 7, breaking Stephen Curry’s record of 15.

The Bucks would have been wise to try to get the ball out of Tatum and Brown’s hands, but Williams was an excellent three-point shooter during the regular season (41.1 percent), so they were playing with fire allowing Williams to have these many open looks — and burn them.



Give Williams a massive 7

live of the three

And it wasn’t just Williams who inflicted the outside blows on Boston.

The Celtics made 22 three-pointers in 55 attempts, breaking the record set in the first game of the series. Tatum went 5 of 9 from deep, while Payton Pritchard came off the bench to hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and give Team C a big spark in the second half.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, was a cool three, making just four of 33 3-pointers (12.1 percent) to give Boston a 66-12 lead on outside shots.

The Celtics won and lost games in the series with their 3-point shot, but they never strayed from their game plan – and ultimately won the series.

Giannis wanted help

The Bucks hit 15.8 percent of three (3 for 19) in the first half, but are only five behind after two quarters, and they have their star to thank.

Antikonmo scored or assisted in Milwaukee’s first 24 points He nearly tripled in the first half.

The Bucks star appeared to run out of gas in the second half, though, finishing a 25-point low streak in 10 of 26 rebounds. Chris Middleton’s absence was evident to Milwaukee throughout the series but especially in Game 7, where the Bucks were unable to score consistent goals outside of Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (21 points).

While Antetokounmpo has had a historic streak (see below), the Celtics deserve plenty of credit for their fatigue over the course of seven games.

No time for the Lord’s time

Ime Udoka wasn’t kidding when he said Robert Williams It was available to play on an “as needed” basis in Game 7.

The Celtics bulky man hasn’t seen any time on the floor despite being active for the first time since Game Three. There were times earlier in the competition that he would have used Boston Williams on the boards, but with C leading into the second half, it didn’t make sense to get him to play and risk re-aggravating his left knee.

Boston will face a tough challenge next round at Pam Adebayo and Heat, so Williams could use whatever he can get.