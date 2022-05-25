May 25, 2022

'FBI' season finale pulled by CBS after Texas school shooting - The Hollywood Reporter

‘FBI’ season finale pulled by CBS after Texas school shooting – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus May 25, 2022

CBS pulled the FBI The last season after Texas school shooting This resulted in the deaths of at least 19 children and two adults, according to local officials.

The fourth season of the Dick Wolf-produced show was scheduled to air Tuesday, the same day that Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that a gunman had opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Ovaldi, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

FBI’The epilogue is set to include a story that involves a student’s possible involvement in a deadly robbery. The replay will air in place, and it’s not clear if the episode will appear in the future.

CBS will continue to broadcast the season finale on FBI: Most Wanted And FBI: International Tuesday.

FBI, launched in September 2018, was created by Wolf and Craig Turk. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.

After the shooting in Texas, Abbott addressed the media and confirmed the death of the 18-year-old gunman. “He shot and killed in a horrific and incomprehensible way 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, referring to the death toll at the time.

Less than two weeks ago, a gunman killing 10 black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in an incident that authorities called hate a crime.

May 24, 5:13 pm Updated with the latest death toll.

May 24, 7:47 p.m.: Updated with the latest death toll from Texas officials.

2 min read

