Fearing losses, banks are quietly disposing of mortgage loans

Some Wall Street banks, concerned that owners of vacant and distressed office buildings won’t be able to repay their mortgages, have begun emptying their portfolios of commercial real estate loans in hopes of cutting their losses.

It’s an early but indicative sign of the broader malaise brewing in the commercial real estate market, which is hurting by the double whammy of high interest rates, which make it difficult to refinance loans, and low occupancy rates for office buildings — a result of the recession. pandemic.

Late last year, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank and another German lender sold the delinquent mortgage on the Argonaut, a 115-year-old office complex in midtown Manhattan, to the family office of billionaire investor George Soros, according to court filings.

Around the same time, Goldman Sachs sold the loans it held on a group of distressed office buildings in New York, San Francisco and Boston. In May, Canadian bank CIBC completed the sale of $300 million of mortgages on a group of office buildings across the country.