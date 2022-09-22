Federal Reserve hike, Bank of Japan, interest rates, currencies

Asian risk assets, especially export-oriented companies, will remain under pressure in the short term after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, according to Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Tai added that the strong US dollar is likely to continue, but monetary policy tightening in most Asian central banks – with the exception of China and Japan – should help limit the extent of the decline in the Asian currency.

The US dollar indexwhich measures the greenback against a basket of peers, rose sharply and last time reached 111,697.

– Abigail Ng