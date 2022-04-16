Festival fashion is back as Coachella marks the return of the great outdoor concert | fashion

Festival fashion, with its colours, sequins, floral crowns, and anything fashion, is back. After a two-year hiatus due to the epidemic, Coachella, California Music Festival Attracting 250,000 fans, it is back this weekend, bringing with it vibrant new trends and critical support for the fashion industry.

Coachella, the most elegant event of the festival season, is known as much for its costumes as it is for its performance. The remaining festival fashion trends of the year often dictate the clothes that celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, and Gigi Hadid wear. for street fashion brands and fast fashion labelsCoachella is especially important. Boohoo-owned fast fashion label Pretty Little Thing, streetwear resale website StockX, and US-based retailer Gen Z will be sponsoring spots at the festival, not only to advertise to attendees but also to those watching from home and on social media.

Ebony-Renee Baker, fashion editor at Refinery29, describes it as “a huge business opportunity for brands and influencers – it’s so huge now that it’s being noticed all over the world.”

Kate Moss gave Wells Hunter a boost after wearing it at Glastonbury in 2005. Photo: MG Kim/Getty Images

Description of Chief Brand Officer at Revolve, Raissa Gerona Coachella To industry analysis website The Business of Fashion, “It’s essential, it’s huge… It’s this kind of Super Bowl.”

Festivals have always had an influence on fashion, ever since Woodstock established hippie chic as an aesthetic appearance in 1969. Over the years, images of crows in fields and Kate Moss in Glastonbury Sportswear and hunter have well made fashionable. More recently, festival trends have included crochet and cycling shorts—now some of the hottest styles of summer. There have also been controversial moments, such as in 2017 when the trend of Native American-style headwear led to allegations of cultural appropriation.

Influencers are able to make big bucks, too. Maryam Ghafarinia, who has 186K followers on Instagram, described to New York Post How you’ll benefit from attending Coachella, which charges brands up to $2,000 (£1,530) per post from the site.

These sums dwarf the fees charged by family names, said Amy Luca, senior vice president at Media.Monks, a global marketing and advertising services company. [payment] It could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Baker said festival season is often a chance for people to try out trends. “I’m expecting a lot of ’90s-inspired looks, ballet and tulle skirts, floral cottages, straw hats, and lots of lace,” she said.

Fast fashion brands know that festival season is a time when consumers are up – The Business of Fashion reported a 173% increase in sales of festival fashion items across Boohoo, H&M, Asos and Nasty Gal sites, compared to 2019. This Does not make way for sustainable style in fashion, although Baker says festival-goers will look for sustainable options. “More people than ever before are inclined to profligate and shop for second-hand and antique. Personally, I love a fresh new costume for festivals, but I always look for second-hand options first.”

Models Jasmine Tookes, Romeo Strayed and Lais Ribeiro at the 2018 Coachella Festival. Photography: Jeremy Mueller/GC Images

Philippa Grosjean, sustainable fashion and textile consultant, describes festival fashion as “an instant pleasure – [a bit like] festive Christmas dress but in the summer.” She says this makes her “wonder whether [the clothes] They’re designed with longevity in mind…and then there’s a kind of aesthetic to everything, lots of sequins and lurex, which are often derived largely from fossil fuels like oil and natural gas, because they’re basically plastic. “

Grogan suggests being crafty is an option. “Cut sequins out of things that aren’t plastic,” she said.[and then] Decorate an old cardi or something. If festival costumes are about impact, creativity like this goes a long way: “You always wear something unique if you put something together at home using existing materials.”